Apostle Suileman: Edo police recall DPO over killing of suspect, name victims

The attack on the convoy of the General Overseer, Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, which resulted in the death of seven persons on Friday evening, took a different dimension on Saturday as the Edo State Police Commissioner, AIG Abutu Yaro, has recalled the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), for the Auchi Division, Ayodele Suleiman.

Also, the Command gave the names of the victims, which include three police inspectors, two private drivers and two females. They were: Inspectors Igbaugba Paragon, Afensumu Philip and Akpolor Monday. The civilians included: Ahmed Promise, Momoh Ilegogie and one lady identified simply as Janet. The DPO was recalled over the killing of the only suspect arrested in connection with the attack.

Recall that Apostle Suleiman’s convoy came under attack on Warrake Road, Owan East Local Government Area of the state on Friday evening

The clergyman, who late Friday night said that the attack was an assassination attempt on his life, had traced his travails to the 2017 scandals directed at his person, stressing that having survived the smear campaigns, his traducers, he claimed he would not named, resorted to assassination.

Suleiman in another posts on his Twitter handle on Saturday alleged that there is a cover up by the police, which made them kill the only suspect ,who was arrested and handed over to them alive, stressing that there was no basis for killing him.

In her reaction, the spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, in a statement said the CP recalled the DPO Auchi Division for questioning over the matter.

