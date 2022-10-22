Metro & Crime

Apostle Suileman: Edo Police recall DPO over killing of suspect, name victims

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin Comment(0)

The attack on the convoy of the General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleian,which resulted to the death of seven persons on Friday evening took a different dimension on Saturday as the Edo State Police Commissioner, AIG Abutu Yaro, recalled the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for the Auchi Division, Ayodele Suleiman.

The Police also gave the names of the victims, which included three Police Inspectors, two private drivers and two females.

The DPO was recalled over the killing of the only suspect arrested in connection with the attack.

Recall that Apostle Suleiman’s convoy was attacked on Warrake Road in Owan East Local Government Area of the state on Friday evening.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

