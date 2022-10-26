News

Apostle Suleman: CAN demands probe into attempted assassination attempt

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for full scale investigation into the recent assassination attempt on the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, which led to the death of his aides. The religious body described the attack as a disturbing development, an attempt by evil doers to cause chaos and mayhem in Edo State and in the country in general.

A statement by CAN’s President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh yesterday in Abuja, condemned the attack on the cleric, urged churches and Nigerians to always be vigilant and on the alert, and also ensure any suspicious movement was immediately reported to security agencies.

He said: “While we call for a full-scale investigation into the dastardly act that claimed several innocent lives, let all hands be on deck to uncover the identities of those involved in this heinous crime and bring them to book. “We urge the Federal Government and the security agencies to see the incident for what it is, a sign of the nation’s wobbling security system, and act quickly to address the situation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo govt pays September salaries, pension

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As part of commitment by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to ensure the wellbeing of workers, the state government has paid September salaries and pension to workers and retirees. In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the payment is in line with the governor’s standing […]
News

Tinubu: APC must not become like other parties — we should be democratic, fair

Posted on Author Reporter

    Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos State, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) must be “fair” in its dealings. The presidential aspirant said the party would be able to make more impact on the country if its internal processes are democratic. Tinubu’s comment comes in the wake of the controversial leadership change in […]

Shonekan
News

Shonekan’s demise, national loss – Kalu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the demise of former Head of Interim National Government (ING), Chief Ernest Shonekan as a huge loss to Nigeria. The former governor, who acknowledged the accomplishments of the late former President in the business and political circles, stressed that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica