Apostle Suleman: CAN demands probe into attempted assassination attempt

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for full scale investigation into the recent assassination attempt on the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, which led to the death of his aides. The religious body described the attack as a disturbing development, an attempt by evil doers to cause chaos and mayhem in Edo State and in the country in general.

A statement by CAN’s President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh yesterday in Abuja, condemned the attack on the cleric, urged churches and Nigerians to always be vigilant and on the alert, and also ensure any suspicious movement was immediately reported to security agencies.

He said: “While we call for a full-scale investigation into the dastardly act that claimed several innocent lives, let all hands be on deck to uncover the identities of those involved in this heinous crime and bring them to book. “We urge the Federal Government and the security agencies to see the incident for what it is, a sign of the nation’s wobbling security system, and act quickly to address the situation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...