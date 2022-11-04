APP is the only credible alternative in Abia–Ukaegbu

Abia State chairman of Action Peoples Party (APP), Princewill Ike Ukaegbu, believes that the party is out to address the failure of bigger parties in the state. In this interview with IGBEAKU ORJI, he speaks on what Abia people should expect from the party if elected in 2023, among other issues

As a relatively new party, what are you doing to APP to make it a party of choice over the big parties?

Well, the basic advantage is the grace of God that we are coming with. Anything outside God is an exercise in futility. We are coming as an option to our people who are disappointed with the so-called big parties. APP is a child of circumstance, born out of the desire and need for credible alternative, a credible political platform, with which we can usher in a new breed of politicians as leaders in our state. So, the party is coming as a new hope to our people. We have had the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) here too long and there was a little period of Progressive Peoples Party (PPA) and our people do not seem to be satisfied with what PDP is able to offer all these years. Abia cannot be classified as one of the fairly governed states in Nigeria not to talk of being one of the good ones.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) came and won at the federal level as a result of the abysmal failure of PDP right from the federal to the states in most areas. So, Nigerians entrusted their hope in a new party that was formed then, just as we are forming this one now. Now, APC has been at the helm of affairs since 2015 till today.

Some of us who have conscience are also not satisfied that our expectations for our people have been met by what has been delivered so far by that party. APC is still the party at the federal level but I know that and we also appreciate that there are some people, who in their own district units, though in the party, have done very well. In our state here, the people of Abia North have benefited immensely from the APC government courtesy of the activities and democracy dividends they have been able to enjoy through Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. That one now is the question of the person’s mind.

As a human being you want to impress your people. Roads have been built, schools have been built, people have been empowered, water has been extended to most places. In fact, the people have really enjoyed the presence of government through him. But on the overall assessment, we don’t feel that the party has really achieved what we expected from it. For instance, the President and his party during the campaigns promised the nation security and zero tolerance to corruption. He also promised and a strong economy. If you ask me today, it does not seem we have made any significant progress in these areas.

Down to our state here, the situation is not different. The party in power here, PDP, has been so personalized, privatized and has taken for granted the power of the people to choose who leads them. They just feel that they will continue to lead no matter what they do and who they bring. And the people of Abia State have been crying over the years, where shall we go, what shall we do, who do we send and how do we do that. So, some of us formerly in APC now decided to go out, there is freedom of association freedom in Nigeria, freedom to form another platform that will give the good minded people of this state the option and opportunity of voting in new people. That is why, if you look at what we have done, we have nominated a brand new person, though experienced, but very young, very vibrant and with a youthful sense in the person of Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu as our governorship flag bearer. By the political trend and the way we take our offices or turns in Abia as it affects the post of governorship, rightfully, it should be the turn of Abia North.

Orji Uzor Kalu from Abia North was in office between 1999 and 2007. From 2007 to 2015, it was Theodore Orji from Abia Central and 2015 to 2023, Okezie Ikpeazu, from Abia South. So, the position should go back to Abia North for justice and fairness and Abians are aware of this. However, we are not afraid that people from other zones are contesting. It has been like that but at the end of the day, providence and the people of Abia have always sent it to where it rightly belongs.

Apart from the governorship candidate, what other advantages do the other candidates have that make you think they will also sail through?

Most of the factors that will count for the gubernatorial candidate will also count for the other candidates. For instance, if we have said that people are hungry and thirsty for plausible alternative to the existing platforms to power, it will affect other candidates/levels of elections like senatorial, federal and state assemblies. At all levels, people want change in Abia State and what we are saying is that APP is the only new alternative that is credible. If you look at the new ones that we have now, it is APP, Young Peoples Party (YPP). APC has been here, PDP has been here as well as All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The two new options for Abians are APP and YPP. Then look at the stand of those political parties. PDP has its candidate from Abia Central when the governorship just left Abia Central to Abia South and Ngwa extraction of Abia Central for that matter. Abians are not fools and they will express it by the time we get to the polls. Also, YPP’s candidate is from Abia Central, Osisioma. Abians are not fools; they know it is not their turn.

The Labour Party man, Alex Otti, is Abia Central, from Isiala Ngwa South. Abians are not fools; they know it is not the turn of people from these areas. Come to Abia North, you have the APGA man, who is purely new to the terrain. He should have started from somewhere to familiarize himself with the political terrain and culture. Most of us cannot assess him.

We can only assess him from the academic point of view where he is coming from. We cannot assess him from the political background. APGA has been trying in the state without success. Even in 2015, when we voted for them, they couldn’t defend it. So, people are not going to take risk again to vote for a political party that will win election and others will just snatch it out easily. Having taken those into consider-ation, there is one party that stands a better chance, has an advantage over all these factors and that is APP. So, that robs off on all our candidates at different levels of the contest.

What plans do you have to pass this message across to Abians with commencement of the campaigns?

As the state chairman, we have tried to get our structure right at the ward and local government levels. We have the building structures upon which we will build our campaign. We also have people on ground and who are going to do the work at the grassroots. We will get to the 184 wards, communities and churches and they will be convinced that what we are saying is the correct thing. As a party, we have set up our structure and our candidate has before now, embarked on sensitisation visits to familiarize himself with the people. Trust us, we will embark on a serious campaign and we will win the election.

Do you have candidates for all the elective positions in the state?

Yes, we have senatorial candidates, we have for the federal House, we also have candidates also for the state House of Assembly. We may have one or two vacancies here and there, just like every other party because of one factor or the other but we may, if we have the opportunity, fill up those gaps.

On the issue of governance, what kind of government should Abia people expect with APP on the saddle?

People will expect an administration that will work towards the direction of their hopes and aspirations because we have heard the cries of our people. We know the areas they feel so anguished. Any good government must work towards that to ameliorate the sufferings of the people. For instance, people are crying that civil servants are not being paid. Pensioners are also crying; some are dying while waiting to get their entitlements.

You must make sure you pay these people. When you begin to do this, hope will start coming back. In most areas of the state, the roads are impassable. During rainy season, there are places you can’t go to. In as much as it is a problem for commuters, it is also a problem for transporters. Look at the education sector; we are now losing accreditation of some important courses in our schools.

Abia State University has lost accreditation of the medical school. In Abia polytechnic Aba, they have withdrawn accreditation for almost all the important areas. So, we will make sure that educational facilities are restored for the people to have quality and affordable education. We need to diversify the economy. In Abia State we don’t have an airport. In Abia State, we don’t have any good stadium.

In Abia State, we don’t have any formidable market that is functional. The Ubani Market is not a market you can say is standard basically because of the location. If we go to the issue of security of lives and property; when Orji came in 1999, he established the Abia Vigilante Service known as Bakassi boys, which tackled insecurity in the state by assisting the police. People do not expect too much from government, just give them the basic things they need and they will be satisfied. It is not difficult to satisfy the people.

