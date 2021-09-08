Appeal Committee reduces Osimhen’s ban

Victor Osimhen will face Juventus this weekend when his side Napoli confront Juventus after the Appeal Committee of Serie A reduced the two-match ban placed on him.

The Nigeria international was sent off in the opening game of the season against Venezia and was subsequently fined and suspended for two games. After missing the game against Genoa, the club chosee to appeal the ban.

The appeal committee of the football body met on Tuesday and after much deliberations, the ban was reduced to one game. The new development means Osimhen will be available for the Napoli clash against Juventus this weeken

