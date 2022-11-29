Appeal Court affirms ex-Ondo Dep. Gov as PDP candidate  

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, Tuedday affirmed the candidature of the former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Chief Alfred Agboola Ajayi as the Senatorial candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ondo South senatorial district of the state.

The Appellate Court, presided over by Justice Ayobode Olujimi Lokulo-Sodipe, dismissed the appeal filed by Senator Nicholas Tofowomo against the verdict that of Federal High Court that affirmed Ajayi as the candidate of the party for failure to file within the time stipulated by the law.

Lokulo-Sodipe in his verdict affirmed the judgment of Justice Rilwanu Aikawa of the Federal High Court that dismissed the suit filed by Senator Tofowomo challenging the emergence of Ajayi as the candidate of the PDP.

Tofowomo, who scored 74, was defeated by Ajayi who polled 78 in the keenly contested PDP primary to represent the South senatorial district.

