Appeal Court clearly ruled in favour of Showunmi –Counsel

The ruling of the Court of Appeal in the case between Segun Showunmi Vs. PDP and two others was clearly in favour of the Appellant, Showunmi’s Counsel, Monday Mawah (Esq), has insisted.

 

His clarification came on the heels of what he described as deliberate attempts by “desperate persons” to rewrite the judgment which was very clear.

 

Mawah, who said this in a statement he signed and made available to journalists on yesterday night, noted that the issue brought by Showunmi before the Court of Appeal was whether or not the Ogun State High Court, sitting in Abeokuta, was right to have declined jurisdiction to entertain the matter brought before it.

 

He said the Court in an unambiguous judgement allowed the Appeal and set aside the ruling of the lower court as stated in the Certified True Copy of the judgement. He warned mischief makers against misrepresenting the judgement.

 

“Our attention has been drawn to desperate attempts by some persons to rewrite the clear pronouncement of the Court of Appeal that allowed the appeal of Segun Showunmi in his case against the Peoples Democratic Party and others, and set aside the judgement of the lower court.

“The issue brought by Showunmi before the Court of Appeal was whether or not the Ogun State High Court, sitting in Abeokuta, was right to have declined jurisdiction to entertain the matter brought before it.

 

“The Court of Appeal in a considered judgement held that the lower court was wrong to have declined jurisdiction, ruling that the matter brought before it was not a pre-election matter.”

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, presided over by Justice Nwaoma Uwa, had held that the High Court of Ogun State was wrong to have declined jurisdiction to entertain a suit filed by Showummi Anthony Olusegun, on the basis of non-joinder of the Executive Council Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

 

The Appellate Court arrived at the decision in a judgment it delivered in an appeal marked CA/IB/243/2022, brought by the governorship aspirant.

Olusegun had filed an Appeal against the ruling of the High Court of Ogun State, delivered by Justice A. A. Akinyemi on May 19, 2022.

 

The governorship aspirant, who joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the PDP National Working Committee, and Oladipupo Adebutu as 1st to 3rd respondents in the suit had by an originating summons filed at the lower court sought for the determination of the following question:

 

“Whether considering the oath of office in the 2nd Schedule to the Constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party, 2017 (as amended), and the provision of Sections 14(1), 15(2)(E), 16(1), 24(1)(2)(b) of the Constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party, 2017 (as amended), the Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ogun State chapter, have not shown bias, conflict of interest and breach of trust by contributing money to purchase nomination form for the 3rd respondent for the seat of the Governor of Ogun State”.

 

 

He is also seeking an order of the lower court dissolving the entire Executive of the 1st respondent in Ogun State from State to Ward level with immediate effect. In the alternative, Olusegun is seeking an order barring the entire members of the Executive Committee from State to Ward level from participating, conducting, or supervising any congress in Ogun State slated to commence from the 23rd of April, 2022.

He is also seeking for an order directing the 1st respondent to appoint a 3-man ad-hoc Ward delegates for the sole purpose of electing the gubernatorial candidate in the State congress slated for the 21st of May, 2022.

 

However, after entertaining arguments from parties, the lower court struck out the suit for lack of jurisdiction. The court held that the issues involved is a pre-election matter that can exclusively be heard by the Federal High Court.

 

Besides, the lower court also held that the non-joinder of the state executives of the 1st respondent is fatal to the plaintiff’s case.

 

Dissatisfied, Olusegun lodged an appeal at the Appellate Court on the following grounds:

 

“Whether the Appellant’s complaints before the lower court was a pre-election matter;

“Whether the Federal High Court has exclusive jurisdiction over pre-election matters, assuming the Appellant’s complaint is a pre-election dispute;
“Whether the suit before the lower court is incompetent for non-joinder of the Ogun State Executive of the 1st Respondent”.

 

Delivering judgement in the appeal, the Appellate Court presided over by Justice Justice Nwaoma Uwa, overruled the lower court on its decision that the appellant’s complaint borders on pre-election dispute. The court held that the appellant’s complaint was centred on the legality of the purchase of nomination form for an aspirant by the party’s executives.

 

The court also held that non-joinder of the party’s executives cannot affect the competence of the suit.

Other members of the panel are; Justices Abba Mohammed and Usman Musale.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
