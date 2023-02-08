Appeal Court declares Benson, Ebikake as Bayelsa PDP candidates

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has thrown out the case filed by Jonathan Obuebite against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Brass-Nembe Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State, Marie Enenimiete Ebikake, for lack of merit. Ebikake, who won the party primaries last year, was dragged to court by Obuebite who came second at the primary. Obuebite lost at the High Court in Yenagoa and proceeded to the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt but also lost the case for lack of merit. She has declared a no victory, no vanquish position after the court judgement and equally dedicated everything to God Almighty and to the people of Nembe- Brass. She equally pleaded for peace to reign in Nembe-Brass during and after the election. Likewise, the Court of Appeal has also declared Dr Konbowei Friday Benson as the PDP senatorial candidate for Bayelsa Central. The case filed by Senator Moses Cleopass against Benson was dismissed by the court for lack of merit.
Related Articles
N1.6trn worth of Pangolin smuggled from Nigeria in 10 years
No fewer than 800,000 kilogrammes of pangolin valued at N1.6trillion ($3.2billion) have been smuggled from Nigeria to Asian countries in the last 10 years. According to a new study by a team of conservationists led by the University of Cambridge, the country has become the hub of the animal trafficking since 2010. The study […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lekki attack: We can’t go on like this Kaigama laments
…says youth’s protest call to genuine national renewal The Arch Bishop Abuja Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has said Nigeria can not afford to continue on the present path of continued misery, pain and deaths powered by greed, corruption, narrow ethnic interest, thirst for power and exaggerated religious sensitivity. Kaigama, who condemned the ongoing killings […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Obajana controversy: Kogi drags Dangote to court
The last has not been heard of the Kogi-Dangote face-off over the ownership of the Obajana Cement Plant as the Kogi State Government on Friday resolved to drag Dangote Cement Plc to court and reclaim what it said rightfully belongs to the people. The decision to go to court was taken at an emergency meeting […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)