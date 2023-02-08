News

Appeal Court declares Benson, Ebikake as Bayelsa PDP candidates

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has thrown out the case filed by Jonathan Obuebite against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Brass-Nembe Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State, Marie Enenimiete Ebikake, for lack of merit. Ebikake, who won the party primaries last year, was dragged to court by Obuebite who came second at the primary. Obuebite lost at the High Court in Yenagoa and proceeded to the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt but also lost the case for lack of merit. She has declared a no victory, no vanquish position after the court judgement and equally dedicated everything to God Almighty and to the people of Nembe- Brass. She equally pleaded for peace to reign in Nembe-Brass during and after the election. Likewise, the Court of Appeal has also declared Dr Konbowei Friday Benson as the PDP senatorial candidate for Bayelsa Central. The case filed by Senator Moses Cleopass against Benson was dismissed by the court for lack of merit.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

N1.6trn worth of Pangolin smuggled from Nigeria in 10 years

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

No fewer than 800,000 kilogrammes of pangolin valued at N1.6trillion ($3.2billion) have been smuggled from Nigeria to Asian countries in the last 10 years.   According to a new study by a team of conservationists led by the University of Cambridge, the country has become the hub of the animal trafficking since 2010. The study […]
News

Lekki attack: We can’t go on like this Kaigama laments

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…says youth’s protest call to genuine national renewal The Arch Bishop Abuja Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has said Nigeria can not afford to continue on the present path of continued misery, pain and deaths powered by greed, corruption, narrow ethnic interest, thirst for power and exaggerated religious sensitivity. Kaigama, who condemned the ongoing killings […]
News Top Stories

Obajana controversy: Kogi drags Dangote to court

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The last has not been heard of the Kogi-Dangote face-off over the ownership of the Obajana Cement Plant as the Kogi State Government on Friday resolved to drag Dangote Cement Plc to court and reclaim what it said rightfully belongs to the people. The decision to go to court was taken at an emergency meeting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica