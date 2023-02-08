Appeal Court declares Benson, Ebikake as Bayelsa PDP candidates

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has thrown out the case filed by Jonathan Obuebite against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Brass-Nembe Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State, Marie Enenimiete Ebikake, for lack of merit. Ebikake, who won the party primaries last year, was dragged to court by Obuebite who came second at the primary. Obuebite lost at the High Court in Yenagoa and proceeded to the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt but also lost the case for lack of merit. She has declared a no victory, no vanquish position after the court judgement and equally dedicated everything to God Almighty and to the people of Nembe- Brass. She equally pleaded for peace to reign in Nembe-Brass during and after the election. Likewise, the Court of Appeal has also declared Dr Konbowei Friday Benson as the PDP senatorial candidate for Bayelsa Central. The case filed by Senator Moses Cleopass against Benson was dismissed by the court for lack of merit.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...