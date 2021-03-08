Appeal Court declares Ize-Iyamu, Audu qualified to contest Edo 2020 guber poll

The Benin Division of the Court of Appeal Monday declared that Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Gani Audu, governorship and deputy governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), were qualified to contest the Edo 2020 governorship election.

The court set aside the judgment of the Edo State High Court that early this year disqualified the candidates in the September 19, 2020 election on the ground that Audu filled forged documents in INEC’s form EC9.

The lower court presided over by Justice Courage Ogbebor said that by his ruling the APC did not have a candidate for the election.

The APC, Ize-Iyamu and Audu filed separate appeals against the ruling.

At its sitting Monday, the judges in an unanimous decision said there was no evidence of credentials’ forgery on the part of Gani Audu and also held that the case filed in the lower court by Kadiri Oshoakpemhe was statute barred, as it was filed outside the 14 days constitutional provision.

In an unanimous decision read by Justice Oyebisi Omoleye and was supported by Justices B.A. Georgewill and O.E.Oho, the appellant court said the case at the lower court was “grossly incompetent.”

