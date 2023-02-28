Appeal Court judge slumps, dies

A judge of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayobode Olujimi Lokulo-Sodipe, yesterday slumped and died in his chamber while preparing for a pre-election matter in the court. Justice Lokulo-Sodipe who was until his demise one of the Justices at the Court of Appeal, Akure Division was said to have slumped while dressing up in his chambers for a matter.

Attempts to resuscitate him failed. A source in the court said the late jurist would have delivered a judgment in a preelection matter before the court. The source said the judge was to head the Appeal Court judges to preside over the appeal filed by Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke against the judgment of the Election Petition Tribunal that nullified his election.

The late Justice was born on February 18, 1956, and was appointed to the Appellate Court on February 15, 2008. He is from Abeokuta South in Ogun State and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1979.

He was widely regarded as a hardworking judge and a masterful writer of judgments. A former Chairman of the Akure chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Rotimi Olorunfemi confirmed the death of the jurist. Olorunfemi said, “it is confirmed. It is true.

He collapsed in the office at the Court of Appeal, Akure this morning. He was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), but was confirmed dead on arrival.”

