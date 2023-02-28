Metro & Crime

Appeal Court judge slumps, dies

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure Comment(0)

A judge of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayobode Olujimi Lokulo-Sodipe, yesterday slumped and died in his chamber while preparing for a pre-election matter in the court. Justice Lokulo-Sodipe who was until his demise one of the Justices at the Court of Appeal, Akure Division was said to have slumped while dressing up in his chambers for a matter.

 

Attempts to resuscitate him failed. A source in the court    said the late jurist would have delivered a judgment in a preelection matter before the court. The source said the judge was to head the Appeal Court judges to preside over the appeal filed by Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke against the judgment of the Election Petition Tribunal that nullified his election.

The late Justice was born on February 18, 1956, and was appointed to the Appellate Court on February 15, 2008. He is from Abeokuta South in Ogun State and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1979.

He was widely regarded as a hardworking judge and a masterful writer of judgments. A former Chairman of the Akure chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Rotimi Olorunfemi confirmed the death of the jurist. Olorunfemi said, “it is confirmed. It is true.

He collapsed in the office at the Court of Appeal, Akure this morning. He was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), but was confirmed dead on arrival.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu announces surprise salary increment for workers

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Governor of Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced a surprise salary increment for workers in the Lagos Public Service. Governor Sanwo-Olu made the announcement on Tuesday when he met with Public Servants of the Lagos State Public Service. According to Sanwo-Olu, the salary increment would be determined before end of October. He […]

stethoscope stethoscope)
Metro & Crime

Police arrest medical doctor for assaulting house help in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin

A medical doctor with the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), Irrua in Edo State, Dr. Chiamaka Ogbonnaya has been arrested by the police for alleged assault and battering of her housemaid identified as Comfort (surname withheld) said to be in Junior Secondary School 2. She was accused of brutalizing the girl frequently with a mopping […]
Metro & Crime

Killings: Mothers warn Plateau youths against planned protest

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter Mothers, under the auspices of Coalition of Plateau Mothers’ Forum, have said they have uncovered plans by some unnamed elements to sponsor protests against the government and special military task force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in the state. According to the mothers, the sponsors of the protest, which they say is scheduled […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica