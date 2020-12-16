Top Stories

Appeal Court nullifies Olisa Metuh’s imprisonment, orders fresh trial

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has nullified the seven-year jail sentence handed down to Olisa Metuh, former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
In its ruling on Wednesday, the court held that Okon Abang, judge of a Federal High Court in Abuja, exhibited bias in the case of the former PDP spokesman.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Metuh on seven counts of money laundering for allegedly receiving N400 million from the office of the National Security Adviser.
On February 25, 2020, the trial court pronounced him guilty on all counts of money laundering and sentenced him to seven years in prison.

