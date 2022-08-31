News

Appeal Court nullifies Sunday Igboho’s N20bn damages against DSS

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The Ibadan Division of the Court of Appeal, yesterday, set aside the High Court judgment which had declared the attack on the house of Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho) illegal. The court also nullified the N20 billion exemplary and aggravated damages awarded against the Department of State Services (DSS) for the attack, describing it as outrageous. In his judgment delivered virtually, Justice Muslim Hassan held that the Oyo State High Court lacked jurisdiction on the matter, adding that the judge should not have awarded damages based on his personal parameters. Justice Ladiran Akintola had on September 17, 2021 awarded the damages in favour of Chief Igboho against the DSS for invading his Soka, Ibadan residence in a night raid where some persons were killed and property carted away. The activist through his lawyer, Yomi Alliyu (SAN) had sued the DSS, seeking damages of N500 billion.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

IBB, Makinde condole with Adeboye over son’s death

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, yesterday sympathised with the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye over the death of his son.   He said the demise of Dare Adeboye came to him as a rude shock. Also, Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has expressed his condolences to […]
News

Ondo 2020: Tension as Yahaya Bello heads APC’s shadow poll’s committee

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh and Johnchuks Onuanyim

Following inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Primary Election Committee ahead of the party’s primaries in Ondo State on July 20, the camp of the aspirants under the aegis of Unity Forum in the state have been thrown into confusion. The confusion and tension was being predicated upon by the appointment of Governor […]
News

NCDC confirms 56 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since Oct 24

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s daily count of coronavirus infections dropped to its lowest in four weeks with 56 new cases confirmed on Monday. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new cases in its update for November 23, 2020. Before November 23, the last time the country’s daily case count dropped below 56 was on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica