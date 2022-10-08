Appeal Court orders ASUU to call off strike immediately

News Top Stories

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division yesterday ordered members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to call off their eight-month-old strike action and return to the classroom immediately. The appellate court, in a ruling that was delivered by a three-man panel led by Justice Hamma Barka, stressed that it would not entertain any appeal from ASUU until it obeyed the order of the National Industrial Court, NIC. It, however, granted the aggrieved varsity lecturers the leave to proceed with the 14 grounds of appeal they earlier filed to setaside the interlocutory injunction the NIC gave in favour of the Federal Government.

It will be recalled that the appellate court had earlier urged both the FG and ASUU to explore an out-of-court resolution of the dispute that made varsity lecturers to embark on a strike action since February 14. The NIC had in its ruling on September 21, ordered ASUU to call off the strike action in national interest and for the sake of undergraduates in the country. It ordered the striking lecturers to return to the classroom, pending the determination of a suit FG filed to query the legality of their strike action.

At the Appeal Court, ASUU filed an application dated September 28, seeking the leave of court to file an appeal against the industrial court order. The court noted that for ASUU to file its notice of appeal within 7 days, it must show evidence that its members have resumed work October 7. “Failure to adhere to the order, will make the appeal incompetent before Court of Appeal,” the panel unanimously held.

 

