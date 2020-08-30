Appeal Court puts INEC in dilemma over fringe parties

The August 10 Appeal Court judgement invalidating the deregistration of 23 political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has put the Commission in dilemma. ONYEKACHI EZE examines the legal implications in the Edo and Ondo governorship elections

It is trite in law that when an appeal is filed and stay of execution obtained, the judgement is suspended until the appellate court decides otherwise.

But in this circumstance, what happens to the elections to be conducted if the Supreme Court upholds the Court of Appeal judgement over deregistration of 74 political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)?

This is the question that agitates the minds of Nigerians; lawyers are also divided in their opinions. Among these elections are September 19 and October 10 Edo and Ondo governorship polls, as well as the 14 legislative bye-elections scheduled for October 31.

INEC had in February this year, deregistered 74 political parties, for which the Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said deregistration was in accordance with the Fourth Alteration of the 1999 Constitution, which empowers the Commission to deregister political parties.

Prof. Yakubu listed the offence of the deregistered parties to include, failure to “win at least 25 per cent of the votes cast in one state of the federation in a presidential election or 25 per cent of the votes cast in one Local Government Area of a state in a governorship election; “Failure to win at least one ward in a chairmanship election, one seat in the National or state Assembly election or one seat in a councillorship election.”

The INEC Chairman added that the Fourth Alteration of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), vests in INEC the power to register and regulate the activities of political parties if any of the electoral laws was breached. The deregistration has generated conflicting judgements at the Court of Appeal.

The first panel of the appellate court, in a lead judgement by Justice Mohammed Idris, said INEC has the power to deregister political parties. The judgement was in an appeal filed by the National Unity Party (NUP), one of deregistered parties. The panel agreed with Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Abuja Federal High Court, who heard the NUP suit, that INEC validly exercised its powers in Section 225 (A) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), when it deregistered NUP as a political party.

The panel added that the party provided no evidence that it met the criteria for it not to be de-registered. Justice Taiwo had in the judgement, noted that the claim by the plaintiff that section 225A(c) of the Constitution was violated because INEC ought to had waited for the conduct chairmanship and councillorship elections in various states before de-registered, was untenable because “it will be preposterous to interpret the said provisions to be dependent on purported conduct of all local government or area council elections at whatever time it is conducted.”

He contended that “there is nothing before the court to show that the plaintiff, even in the states where elections into local governments have been held, has met the criteria for it not to be deregistered. “Furthermore, the plaintiff has not shown how the exercise of the power was at variance with the law or ultra vires.

The act of de-registration of the plaintiff is within the vested constitutional powers of the defendant. “I cannot but come to the conclusion that the plaintiff has failed to prove its case…The reliefs being sought cannot in anyway be granted in the light of the constitutional provisions under which the suit was brought.”

The Court of Appeal agreed with the judgement, and held that “the said constitutional provision spells out the minimum election victory a party must record or percentage of votes it must poll to sustain its status as a registered political party.”

Another Abuja Federal High Court presided over by Justice Anwuli Chikere, also held that Section 225(a) of the Constitution gives INEC the powers to deregister parties that failed to comply with the provisions of the Constitution.

This was the judgement the second panel of the Court of Appeal disagreed with. The panel, which was led by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, on August 10, said that INEC failed to adhere to section 225 (a) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The panel held that the commission failed to follow due process in deregistering the parties, and also failed to give reasons for the deregistration, which it said, made the deregistration illegal.

The court further held that citizens are entitled to freedom of association and as such the right conferred on parties can’t be taken away as enshrined in Section 40 of the constitution except through due process. According to the panel, the parties are challenging the process of their deregistration and not the act. It ordered that the appellants should be listed as registered political parties in the country.

INEC has indicated its intention to challenge the judgement at the Supreme Court. The commission, in a statement by Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said it is faced with two conflicting judgements from the Court of Appeal; “one affirming the powers of the commission to deregister political parties and the other setting aside the deregistration of ACD and 22 others.

“Faced with two conflicting judgements from the same court, the Commission is not in a position to pick and choose which one of them to obey. Consequently, the Commission will approach the Supreme Court for a final resolution of the issues raised in the two conflicting judgements.”

But while waiting for the apex court to decide on the appeal, preparations for the end of tenure elections in Edo and Ondo states are going on without the inclusion of the deregistered parties.

What will happen if the Supreme Court decides in their favour and the elections concluded and return made? Will it invalidate the polls?

Also, what happens if INEC includes them and the apex court says deregistration is in order? Will it invalidate the elections because ineligible parties were allowed to participate in them?

About a week ago, August 17, the Bayelsa State Election Tribunal nullified the conduct of last year’s governorship election in Bayelsa State because the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) was excluded from the ballot. Though INEC said the party was excluded because it fielded underage candidate, the tribunal members were not convinced.

Okoye stated that the ANDP deputy governorship candidate was 34 years old “contrary section 177(b) of the Constitution that makes it mandatory for a candidate for such office to attain the age of 35 years to be eligible to contest the election.”

According to him, the party acknowledged the invalidity of its nomination in a letter dated September 21 and substituted him with Miss Inowei Janeth Nowei as its deputy governorship candidate but it was out of the period allowed for such substitution.

“On the 27th of September 2019, the commission informed the party that the deadline for the submission of nominations as provided for in the timetable and schedule of activities released by the commission on 16th May 2019 was 9th September 2019.

“The commission also informed the party that since they did not submit valid nomination, they couldn’t validly substitute any candidate. Consequently the name and logo of the party did not appear and was not reflected in the ballot paper,” he added.

Okoye equally faulted the petition filed by the ANDP at the tribunal, stating that it was not filed within “14 days of the accrual of the said right, as the issues canvassed are pre-election issues.”

All these did not convince the tribunal, which in a split judgement, nullified the election. Governor Diri Douye who was affected by the judgement had already filed an appeal challenging it. There are fears that such may be the case in Edo and Ondo governorship polls.

This is more so when it was reported that Kowa Party, one of the deregistered parties, is said to have won a councillorship election in Amosi ward in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State. Ebun Adegoruwa (SAN), a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja Branch, warned that non-inclusion of the deregistered political parties in the ballot papers would have grave legal implication on the validity of Edo and Ondo elections.

Adegoruwa advised INEC to include the names of all political parties that have been asked not to deregister by the court in the two elections, if the ballot papers have not been printed. He agreed that the Commission is in a dilemma about this.

Said he: “If INEC decides to obey the decision of the Court of Appeal and put the names of all political parties that were otherwise deregistered on the ballot papers, and eventually the Supreme Court affirms the judgement of the High Court, which confirms the power of INEC to deregister them, it will mean that those parties become deregistered.

“But if their names were added on the ballot, they would have taken one or two votes from other candidates that should have been there, if they had not been on the ballot papers, and that would be a ground to nullify the election, if eventually the court rules that they ought not to be on the ballot.

“At the same time, if INEC decides not to include their names, because it has filed an appeal against the judgement of the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court affirms the decision of the Court of Appeal; it will also be a ground for nullifying the elections.

So, we are really in a serious constitutional problem as far as Edo and Ondo State elections are concerned.” But a constitutional lawyer, Dr Tunji Abayomi, sees no need of including the parties in the ballot because the judgement has been appealed.

According to him: “Until there is a decision by the highest court in the land, you really cannot affirm any position as unchangeable under law.

“My thinking is that INEC will not include other political parties in the ballot papers except those political parties that were certified prior to the decision of the Court of Appeal. The final decision of the Supreme Court will only affirm the position of the existence of those parties from that day of the decision. If the Supreme Court affirms the decision of the Appeal Court, it will only mean that for future elections those political parties have to be included in the ballot papers.”

Another senior lawyer, Yusuf Ali (SAN), shared the same view, arguing that the affected political parties remained deregistered for so long as they failed to meet the timeline stipulated for the conduct of their primaries as contained in the Electoral Act. Ali noted that the constitution expressly stated that only registered political parties can sponsor candidates.

“At the point INEC deregistered those political parties, until there is a contrary pronouncement by the court, they remain deregistered,” he stated. The parties are requesting for shift of the polls so that they could be accommodated. But Okoye said that there would be constitutional crisis if the election is not conducted as Section 178 (2) already states the timeline for the conduct of the election.

Also, the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), the umbrella body of registered political parties in the country, said the call, which is to allow INEC to re-list the deregistered political parties to participate in the two elections, is an invitation to anarchy.

This, according to the National Chairman, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, is because the elections were scheduled pursuant to the provisions of section 178(1) and (2) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“We see this call for postponement of Edo and Ondo State governorship as act by unpatriotic Nigerians who resolved to throw into a political Armageddon. We restate that for the growth and development of our democracy, all elections must hold as millions of tax payers’ funds have been spent in preparing for them.

The electoral process should not be derailed by ill-informed Nigerians and retrogressive forces,” Nzenwa added.

One thing that is obvious in the Court of Appeal judgement is that it acknowledged the power of INEC to deregister political parties but queried the procedure through which the parties were deregistered, as well as the failure to advance reasons for the deregistration. These are the issues Supreme Court as final arbiter, will decide

