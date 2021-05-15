News

Appeal Court quashes conviction of companies allegedly linked to Patience Jonathan

The Court of Appeal yesterday via a Zoom sitting quashed a judgement which convicted four companies said to be linked with Dr. Waripamo Owei Dudafa, an aide to former president Dr. Goodluck Jonathan. The EFCC had alleged that the companies were holding funds allegedly belonging to Dame Patience Jonathan, wife of the former president.

The commission had arrested and charged Dudafa, Amajuoyi Briggs, a lawyer who was the secretary to all the companies, Demola Bolodeoku, a bank official and the companies to court in a 15-count charge. The EFCC brought certain individuals to court who had confessed that they knew nothing about the companies. Counsel to the defendants, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN challenged their pleas of guilt at the trial Court. He further challenged the convictions made pursuant to the pleas but the Federal High Court refused to set it aside.

In the judgment, the Court of Appeal set aside the conviction of Transocean Property & Investment Company Ltd, Seagate Property Development & Investment Ltd, Pluto Property & Investment Company Ltd and Avalon Global Property Development Company Ltd made by Justice Babs Kuewumi on the 2nd day of November, 2016. The convictions of the four companies were held to be a nullity having being done in gross disregard of statutory and constitutional provisions. At the Federal High Court, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN led a team of lawyers to challenge the convictions of the companies and sought that the convictions be set aside. The trial court per Babs Kuewumi refused to set aside the conviction. That decision was appealed by the counsel.

In the four briefs settled by Ige Asemudara Esq., the Appellants in the different but related appeals contended that the circumstances of the conviction of the companies being a nullity, is one in which the court could set aside its own decision. Hence, it was urged on the Court of Appeal to allow the appeal and set aside the conviction. The court of Appeal agreed and set aside the conviction of the four companies especially in view of the fact that the validity of the plea of guilt which was challenged by the Appellant was still yet to be determined before the convictions were made.

