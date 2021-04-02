News

Appeal Court quashes N2.1b fraud charges against Dokpesi

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, yesterday quashed the N2.1 billion money laundering charges filed against the founder of DAAR Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The appellate court upheld the no-case submission made by Dokpesi and DAAR Communications charged along with him in the seven-count criminal charge.

In a judgment in an appeal filed by Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN) on behalf of Dokpesi, Justice Elfreda Oyebisi Williams-Dawodu held that the EFCC failed woefully to establish prima facie case against the appellant in all the charges. Justice Williams-Dawodu further held that the ingredients of the offences were not provided by the prosecution as required by law. The appellate court agreed with Agabi that being a predicate offence, the ingredients of the offences against the appellant must be clearly provided; adding that it is clear that none of the offences was established in line with provisions of law. The court further held that EFCC failed to prove that the N2.1 billion allegedly received by the appellant as payment was a proceed of breach of trust.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had, in November 2018, dismissed the no-case submission filed by the AIT founder on the grounds that a prima facie had been successful established against him by the EFCC in the alleged N2.1 billion money laundering. Justice John Tsoho, the current Chief Judge of the court had, after the ruling, ordered Dokpesi to open his defence on the grounds that he had some explanations to offer in the charges against him.

However, dissatisfied with the ruling of the high court, Dokpesi approached the Appeal Court and prayed that the ruling of the lower court made against him be set aside and his no case submission be upheld. The Court of Appeal agreed with Dokpesi and consequently set aside the decision of the lower court and also quashed the charges. Justice William-Dowodu, in a unanimous judgment, held that there was nothing in the evidence of the 14 witnesses called by EFCC to persuade the court to compel the appellant to enter a defence in the charges where ingredients of the offence were not pro-vided.

“No case was made against the appellant in counts 1, 2, 3 and 4 to warrant his being called upon to open his defence. “There is no possibility that the appellant can be convicted in the charges because the evidences of the witnesses are so manifestly unreliable. “I am of the view that irrespective of the ingredients stated earlier and those by the appellant and first respondent respectively, prior proof or establishment of the predicate offences in count 1,2,3 and 4 of the amended charge is sine qua non to the proof of the offences of money laundering specified in the said counts. “In totality, this appeal has merit, it is allowed and the ruling of the Federal High Court is hereby set aside and the appellant is discharged,” Justice Williams- Dawodu held.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu pardons Funke Akindele, husband, releases 56 inmates

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, granted state pardon to Mrs. Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bello, who are both non-custodial convicts for offences related to the disobedience of COVID-19 lockdown regulations. In a statement signed by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), the governor acted based […]
News

COVID-19: Nigeria records 132 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria has recorded 132 new cases of the coronavirus. The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Monday via its official Twitter handle. Of the new cases, 52 were recorded in Lagos, 27 in Gombe, 17 in Plateau, 10 in Kwara, 9 in Enugu, and Ogun State. Katsina state recorded 3 new […]
News

Reps reject Refugees Commission’s budget report

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

  T he House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee(PAC) yesterday condemned the budget performance report of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFR).     Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Oluwole Oke, who made the condemnation at a parley with officials of the commission, said the document “was worse than the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica