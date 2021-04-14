Appeal Court reinstates Edo Law Review Commission

The Benin Division of the Court of Appeal has nullified the dissolution of the Edo State Law Review Commission. The Law Review Commission was dissolved in 2008 without completing it’s lifespan and the court ordered that they be reinstated to complete their tenure, which the court said should now run from 25th March, 2021, the day the judgement was given to 25th August, 2025. In a unanimous decision of the three man panel delivered by Justice Biobele Abraham Georgewill, the appellate court said the Commission was a tenured committee and that the administration of Adams Oshiomhole that dissolved it did not pass through laid down procedure.

The appellants in case No B/375/OS/2009 were Elder Jonathan Aghimien (SAN); T. E. Ogbeide-Ihama and Edward Aigbanbe, while the Governor of Edo State, Attorney- General and the State House of Assembly, were the respondents and the appellants challenged the ruling of Justice N. A. Imoukhuede, where he dismissed the claims of the appellants for being statute barred.

In his ruling, Justice Georgewill declared that; “The dissolution of the Edo State Law Review Commission and consequent termination of the appointments of the Appellants on 24/11/2008 without due compliance with the provisions of the Revised Edition Law of Edo State 2001, by the 1st Respondent, the then Executive Governor of Edo state is null, void and of no effect whatsoever.”

Like this: Like Loading...