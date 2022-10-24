News

Appeal Court rejects FG’s request for adjournment in Nnamdi Kanu’s matter

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday refused to grant the request of the Federal Government for adjournment in an application seeking to stay the execution of the judgment that quashed the terrorism charges against the Biafra nation agitator, Nnamdi Kanu.

Rather, the court gave the Federal Government till noon today to move its application or forget it.

The Federal Government lawyer, Mr David Kaswe, at today’s proceedings complained that he was served with a counter affidavit by Kanu’s lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) since last Friday.

Kaswe, however, claimed that a list of one additional authority was served on him this morning and that he needed an adjournment to react.

Ozekhome, however, objected to the request on the ground that only one additional authority was served and the Federal Government should have no excuse to seek adjournment because of only one authority.

Ozekhome claimed that since October 13, when the Court of Appeal ordered the release of Kanu, the Federal Government had not obeyed the order.

He reminded the court that the liberty of personal freedom of his client was being trampled upon and urged the court to reject the request for any adjournment.

In a brief ruling, Presiding Justice Haruna Tsanami agreed that the appeal has to do with fundamental human rights and deserves urgency.

Justice Tsanami subsequently gave the Federal Government till noon to move its application for the stay of execution of the judgment and to respond to the fresh authority cited by Kanu’s legal team.

 

