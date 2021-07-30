Appeal Court removes Senator Odey, declares Jarigbe Senator

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Calabar, on Friday upheld the election of the member representing Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency, Hon. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe as Senator-elect for Cross River North Senatorial District.

The three-man tribunal headed by Hon. Justice Chioma Iheme-Nwosu dismissed an earlier ruling by the Tribunal which declared Senator Odey winner.

The Court in Suit No CAL/C/NAEA/SEN/167/2021 ruled that the tribunal erred by making a resolution in an area it had no jurisdiction.

The court dismissed the objection of Stephen Odey and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and maintained that considering the facts and circumstances, judgment was best served by going into the merit of the appeals.

It would be recalled that a three-man election tribunal headed by Hon. Justice Yusuf Ubale Muhammed had, on June 18, 2021, dismissed the reliefs sought by APCs Joe Agi, (SAN) in Suit No. EPT/CR/03/2020 which the Appeal Court on Friday consolidated along-side Stephen Odey’s appeal and said Jarigbe won after the consolidated appeal.

