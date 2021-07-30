Politics

Appeal Court removes Senator Odey, declares Jarigbe Senator

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar Comment(0)

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Calabar, on Friday upheld the election of the member representing Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency, Hon. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe as Senator-elect for Cross River North Senatorial District.

The three-man tribunal headed by Hon. Justice Chioma Iheme-Nwosu dismissed an earlier ruling by the Tribunal which declared Senator Odey winner.

The Court in Suit No CAL/C/NAEA/SEN/167/2021 ruled that the tribunal erred by making a resolution in an area it had no jurisdiction.

The court dismissed the objection of Stephen Odey and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and maintained that considering the facts and circumstances, judgment was best served by going into the merit of the appeals.

It would be recalled that a three-man election tribunal headed by Hon. Justice Yusuf Ubale Muhammed had, on June 18, 2021, dismissed the reliefs sought by APCs Joe Agi, (SAN) in Suit No. EPT/CR/03/2020 which the Appeal Court on Friday consolidated along-side Stephen Odey’s appeal and said Jarigbe won after the consolidated appeal.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

…no vacancy in Ondo Govt House, says Ituen

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Despite his failure to predict correctly, the outcome of the last governorship election in Edo State, the Founder of Christ Deliverance Ministry, Lagos, Prophet Ekong Ituen, has insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, would win the governorship elections next Saturday. Ituen gave his latest political prediction while […]
Politics

Yewaland holds no space for political opportunists

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Political powers, public offices and generally the trust of the people can only be given to men with a pure desire to push for the greater good of all, they are not meant to be bequeathed to men who have baptized themselves with the vain and desperate pursuit of power for personal glorification or gratification. […]
Politics

Heralding Buhari’s feats

Posted on Author BIYI ADEGOROYE

Against regular criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, BIYI ADEGOROYE looks at the recent chronicle of the government’s feats, stating the public deserves more   By all standards, governing a country like Nigeria with a huge population of over 200 million, incredible ethnic diversities and contiguous national challenges cannot pass for a tea party – […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica