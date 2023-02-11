News

Appeal Court restores Ibe as APGA Guber Candidate

Twenty four hours after the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja declared that the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA has no Governorship Candidate in Abia State, the Appeal Court in Owerri, yesterday reconfirmed the nomination of Prof Gregory Ibe, as the validly elected candidate of the party in the forthcoming governorship election of March 11. Delivering the lead judgment in the appeal brought before it by General Ijioma N Ijioma, an aspirant in the APGA guber primary election of May 29, 2022, Justice S.A Bola, upheld the seven counts of contention that necessitated the suit, stating that the appellant failed to prove the allegation of unfair hearing by the lower court.

According to the court, Ijioma was unable to convince it beyond every reasonable doubt about the culpability of the lower court on the contentious counts of alleged double membership of both APGA and PDP by Ibe, participation in two primaries, the desired rejection of the peace pact document signed by him prior to the election as evidence, among other pleadings.

Having therefore resolved all the contentious issues in favour of Ibe, the appellate court subsequently sustained the earlier verdict of Umuahia High Court which had in December 2022 declared him validly elected as guber candidate of the party. Ijioma had approached the appellate court to set aside the judgment of Umuahia Federal High Court on the allegation of unfair hearing.

 

Our Reporters

