Appeal Court reverses judgment sacking Umahi, Deputy

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Comment(0)

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division Friday reversed the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja that sacked Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and his Deputy, Dr. Eric Igwe, from their respective offices, following their defection to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsanami, held that there is no constitutional provision for the removal of a serving governor or deputy governor that dumped the political party that sponsored them to power.

The court held that the only option available to a political party aggrieved by the defection of a governor or deputy it sponsored to power, was for such party to explore the option of impeachment as provided in the Constitution.

Consequently, the appellate court, voided the High Court judgement that removed Umahi and his deputy from office and ordered the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to submit names of their replacement to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

 

