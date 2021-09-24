Metro & Crime

Appeal Court rules in favour of Kwara Revenue Agency on N569.7m claims

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

The Court of Appeal, Ilorin division, has struck out a case instituted against the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) by Mr. Adeyemi Sanni Sheriff, Mrs. Adedoyin Sanni, and Mr. Bamidele Ogunlowo, trading under the name and style of Mazars Consulting.

It would be recalled that Mazars Consulting, through its Counsel, A. K. Ajibade & Associates, had instituted an action, under the Undefended List Procedure, before Justice E. B. Mohammed of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, seeking the recovery of a total sum of N569.7m for an alleged commission on a purported service rendered to the KW-IRS as a Tax Audit Monitoring Agent (TAMA).

The Defendant (KW-IRS) promptly joined issues with the Plaintiffs by filing reasonable grounds for defence, on the grounds that the Plaintiffs have not rendered any service to the state revenue agency that could warrant the payment of such humongous claims being sought by the Plaintiffs (Mazars Consulting). The Plaintiffs, however, got judgment in their favour against the KW-IRS on November 5, 2020 in a ruling delivered by Justice Mohammed of the state High Court. Dissatisfied with the judgment of the State High Court, KW-IRS filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal, Ilorin Division, while also filing and moving a motion for the stay of execution of the said judgment pending the determination of the appeal.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Unknown gunmen kill 3 policemen in Anambra

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, Awka

…as son of dead monarch alleges threat to life Okey Maduforo, Awka One week after the new Commissioner of Police took over office in Anambra state three police men were on Sunday morning killed by unknown gunmen in Awada Onitsha. An eyewitness told reporters in Onitsha that the gunmen came on a Toyota Sienna drove […]
Metro & Crime

Igboho, Kanu: Nigeria mustn’t regress into era of lawless, says Okei-Odumakin

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The President of Campaign for Democracy (CD), Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, has warned that Nigeria’s democracy should be defended and prevented from being relapsing under military jackboots.   She added that Nigeria must not be allowed to relapse into the days of military jackboots and state-sponsored terrorism as witnessed under maximum ruler, the late Gen. Sani […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest two suspected armed robbers, recover pistol, live ammunition

Posted on Author Reporter

  Taiwo Jimoh Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested two suspected armed robbers at the Akowonjo area of Lagos State. The suspects, who were identified as Samuel Akabueze (31) and Valentine Obasi (37), were both arrested during a surveillance patrol as part of proactive strategies for crime prevention and control around suspected flashpoints. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica