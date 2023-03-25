2023 Elections News

Appeal Court Rules Over PDP Suits Against Tinubu, Shettima

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

 

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has dismissed an appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking the disqualification of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, in the February 25 election.

The opposition PDP had in the case filed on 28 July 2022, condemned the process that brought Tinubu and Shettima together as it impugned the validity of the ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

The party dispute Shettima’s nomination as the running mate of Tinubu was in breach of the provisions of Sections 29(1), 33, 35 and 84{1)}(2)} of the Electoral Act, 2022 (as altered), claiming that the former Governor of Borno State had double nominations.

During Shettima’s nomination as a Vice Presidential candidate, he did not withdraw his nomination as candidate for the Borno Central Senatorial election.

The opposition party argued further that Shettima’s nomination as a vice-presidential candidate, as well as the candidate for the Borno Central Senatorial seat, contravened the law.

The PDP, in an appeal, marked: CA/ABJ/CV/108/2023, had asked the appellate court to reverse the 13 January judgment delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja which dismissed its suit on the grounds that the PDP lacked the legal basis to have instituted the suit.

The PDP which sought an order disqualifying the APC, Tinubu and Shettima from contesting the presidential election scheduled for 25 February, asked the court for an order nullifying their candidacy was appellant, that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC,  Tinubu and Shettima were respondents in the appeal.

It further asked the court for an order demanding INEC to remove their names from its list of nominated or sponsored candidates eligible to contest the election.

However, a three-member panel headed by Justice James Abundaga, on Friday in a unanimous judgment said that the PDP failed to establish that it had a legal basis to institute the case.

The defendants, in their preliminary objection, urged the court to dismiss the suit for want of jurisdiction.

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Obasanjo: High cost of diesel, feeds, exchange rate stifling farming

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday lamented the rising prices of diesel, feed and the exchange rate crisis, saying they are killing fish farming in Nigeria. According to the farmer, the high price of diesel is already taking its toll on his agribusiness, saying he is “already sweating”. The former Military Head of State said this during […]
News

Delta seeks professionals’ involvement in policy implementation

Posted on Author Ola James

Chief of Staff (CoS) to Delta State Governor, Olorogun David Edevbie, has called on professionals to support the state government in the implementation of ideas to stimulate rapid development. Edevbie made the call at the “8th Public Lecture and Award ceremony” organised by the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), Delta chapter. “Be ready […]
News

We’ve no ambassadors, says EFCC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Emmanuel Onani Abuja The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned those purporting to be its ‘ambassadors’ to desist forthwith, saying no individual or group has been vested with that award.   It said the warning became necessary in view of the discovery that some persons were visiting prominent personalities in the country under […]

Leave a Reply