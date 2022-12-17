Appeal Court ruling upholding my candidacy victory for APC – Akinlade

The All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives candidate for Yewa South/Ipokia Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade, has described the Appeal Court ruling validating his candidacy as victory for the party.

Akinlade in a statement said thanked Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State for his sincere love and support during the period.

He dedicated the victory at the Appeal Court to Almighty God, all those that contested the primaries with him and loyal party members.

Akinlade said, “The first hurdle has been crossed. With unity of purpose and togetherness, our victory at the general election is certain by God’s grace.

“I appeal to all and sundry to let us forget whatever misgivings, and let us work together as a team and member of the same political family.

“If by an act of omission or commission, I have wronged anyone, kindly forgive, as perfection belongs to Almighty God alone.

“My return to the Green Chambers, as a ranking member of the parliament, by God’s grace, will guarantee more dividends of democracy, empowerment, developmental projects, and most importantly, as Baba Omokeke, more employment opportunities for our teeming youths.

“I implore us all to go out and campaign for all the Candidates of our great party, APC, in the forthcoming General Elections. We should join hands to defeat the opposition at the polls.

As always, I remain humble, passionate, and committed to the progress and prosperity of my people in Ogun West. I will continue to make you proud.”

