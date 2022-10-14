Appeal Court sets Kanu free, quashes terrorism charges against him

…voids abduction from Kenya to Nigeria

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division last night freed the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Justice Oladotun Adetope- Okojie made the order in a lead judgement on an appeal by Nnamdi Kanu seeking dismissal of the remaining seven counts filed against him by the Federal Government.

The three-member panel of the court was led by Justice Hanatu Jumai Sankey. In her judgment, Justice Adetope-Okojie held thus: “This appeal succeeds and is allowed. “The ruling of Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court delivered on April 8, 2022, is hereby set aside. “The 15-count charge against the appellant at the lower court is hereby quashed.

“The appellant is hereby discharged and acquitted”. The panel agreed with the contention of the appellant that the issue of “rendition” is not a matter to be determined in the substantive case. It was the opinion of the court that delving into the trial of the appellant without determining the preliminary objection raised on grounds of jurisdiction is a fundamental error which the court must not allow. Justice Adetope-Okojie noted there was no denial from the Federal Government (Respondent) that Kanu was not arrested in Kenya and forcefully returned to Nigeria.

The court maintained that the FG failed to respond to the issue of “forceful rendition” of Kanu as copiously stated in the appellant’s affidavit, stressing that in accordance with Order 19 Rule 4 of Court of Appeal Rules, “deposition not controverted is deemed an admittance in law.” By not responding to depositions in the affidavit evidence of the appellant that Kanu was forcefully renditioned back to Nigeria from Kenya, the appellate court held that the FG had conceded to the issue of adoption and forceful rendition made against it.

The appellate court held further that the warrant of arrest issued by the FG against Kanu only had effect within the country’s borders, and does not extend to another country outside Nigeria based on international treaties, conventions and guidelines. The Court opined that the Federal Government clearly violated international protocol on extradition process by the extraordinary rendition of Kanu. “Extradition procedures are not only meant for criminals to be returned to their countries but also to ensure that the rights of such persons are not violated by the requesting countries,” Justice Adetope-Okojie said.

The three-man panel stated that the FG failed to abide by international treaties and conventions which are domesticated by Nigeria, and even local laws in handling the issue of rendition of the appellant, describing the forceful rendition as an act of executive lawlessness. It was the view of the appellate court that the lower court where Kanu was being prosecuted failed to evaluate the appellant’s submissions on forceful rendition from Kenya and failed to make findings on the unlawful rendition, erred in law to have assumed jurisdiction on the charges. The Presiding Judge, Justice Hanatu Jumai Sankey and Justice Nikki Tobi, both agreed with the lead judgment that the trial court lacked the jurisdiction to prosecute Kanu on the remaining charges based on lack of territorial jurisdiction. On the issue that Kanu is a member of a proscribed terrorism organisation, the panel held that it will be pre judicial to make an order on the proscription of IPOB since the issue is still on appeal.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...