Appeal Court slams N10m fine on APGA chiefs over abuse of court

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, yesterday slammed a N10m fine on two leaders of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Edozie Njoku and Chinedu Benedict Okoro, for abuse of court process. The duo had approached the appellate court to review a judgment delivered by the Kano Division of the court on the leadership tussle in the party.

The fine, according to the court, was imposed as punishment for bringing what it (court) considered as frivolous and incompetent appeal. Njoku and Okoro in their joint appeal asked the court to resolve the dispute on the APGA national leadership in which a judgment had earlier been delivered by the Kano court. Justice Jummai Hanatu Zankey in a ruling on the appeal held that his court had no jurisdiction to entertain the appeal on the strength of the final judgment of the Kano the court in respect of the matter. Justice Zankey further held that the Abuja court was bound to follow the deci-sion of its Kano counterpart.

The judge said the appeal amounted to asking the court to sit on an appeal over its own earlier judgment. Justice Zankey said: “It is a settled law that the Court of Appeal once it gives final decision on any matter cannot go back to the same issue except where there are typographical errors. “The proper place for the two appellants to go to ventilate their views is the Supreme Court and not any division of the Court of Appeal.”

