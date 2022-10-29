Appeal Court stays execution of judgment freeing Kanu

The Court of Appeal in the Abuja Divi-sion has granted the request by the Fed-

eral Government for a stay of execution of its October 13 judgment freeing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and quashing the terrorism

charge filed against him.

A three-member panel of the court, in a ruling, upheld the Federal Government’s application and ordered that the execution of the judgment be put on hold pending the determination of the appeal filed by the government.

Justice Haruna Tsanami, who read the lead ruling, ordered the FG to expedite action on the appeal it filed by ensuring prompt trans-mission of regards among others.

However, the appellate court, ordered FG to within seven days, transmit the re-cord of appeal as well as its verdict on the matter, to the apex court to enable speedy determination of the case.

It will be recalled that ap-pellate court had last Mon-day, reserved its ruling on the application FG filed for the judgment that quashed the entire 15-count terrorism charge it preferred against Kanu not to be executed, pending the determination

of an appeal it has lodged before the Supreme Court.

The Federal Government had while arguing the ap-plication told the Court of Appeal that Kanu is a huge threat to national security and must be kept in deten-tion to have relative peace.

Besides, he asserted that Kanu is a flight risk and would escape out of the country if the judgment which ordered his release was not stayed.

In a motion for stay of execution of the October 13 delivered in favour of Kanu, the Federal Govern-ment insisted that the Biafra nation agitator would throw the nation’s security into jeopardy and prejudice the public and private economic activities.

