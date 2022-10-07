News

Appeal Court to rule in ASUU’s request against Industrial Court order today

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, will today deliver judgement in an application by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), challenging the decision of the Industrial Court which ordered it to resume from its ongoing strike. The industrial court had on September 21 granted interlocutoryorderinfavourof the Federal Government ordering the university lecturers to resume work, pending the resolution of the dispute. Dissatisfiedwiththecourt order, ASUU, through its counsel Femi Falana (SAN), filed an application at the Court of Appeal, seeking the leaveof courttofileanappeal against the industrial court order.

Falana claimed that it is the right of his client to file an appeal against the interlocutory injunction because it is against them. Falana cited several authorities to the effect that ASUU must first seek and obtain leave of the court of appeal before filing notice of appealsoastoensurevalidity of the appeal.

The senior lawyer informed a three-man panel of the court, headed by Justice Hamma Barka, to reject government opposition against the application, adding that it will amount to a dangerous decision forhis client to be denied the right of appeal. Earlier, Falana had requested that the stay of execution of the ruling of the Industrial Court, contained in the application, be discontinued. However, opposing ASUU’s application, the Federal Government prayed thecourttodismisstheentire application on grounds of incompetenceandjurisdiction. Federal Government’s counsel, James Igwe (SAN), drew the attention of the court to the fact that the Industrial Court order made since September 21 has not been obeyed by the lecturers till date.

He also opposed the decision of ASUU to jettison stay of executionof theIndustrial Court order, adding that both parties have already joined issues. He argued that ASUU, having been in contempt of court, cannot come before the Court of Appeal with unclean hands to ask for a favour or attention of the court. Specifically, he cited order 6 Rule 4 of the Court of Appeal, adding that ASUU’s application, is in breach of the order, thereby making it incompetent and should not be granted.

Igwe further argued that proper parties were not before the court because the parties were wrongly and unlawfully listed on the application paper against the parties at the industrial court “ASUU is in contempt of court; it is illegal for ASUU to remain on strike in the face of the Industrial Court order. Section 18(1) of the Trade Dispute Act does not allow a partyincontempttocomebeforeCourtof Appealwiththe type of ASUU’s application.” Justice Barka Hamma, after taking arguments from the two parties, announced that the ruling of the court willbedeliveredonOctober7.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

BO Hair CEO, Onuzurike Oluomachi talks women’s beauty and her hair

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  One of Nigeria’s leading hair care gurus and merchants who has been in the business for over four years, Onuzurike Oluomachi, the Chief Executive Officer of BO Hair Extension and Accessories company takes us to school on the beau of a woman and her hair. According to her in a recent interview, “Human hair […]
News

Civil Defence: We shortlisted 6,500 out of 113,105

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has said that, “A total of 217,000 candidates successfully uploaded their certificates and were shortlisted for the Computer- Based Assessment Test. The Commandant- General of the Corps, Dr. Ahmed Audi, made the disclosure, Thursday, in Abuja. He said: ‘Out of 113,105 candidates shortlisted, 53,116 sat for the […]
News

UniAbuja set up C’ttee to audit staff employment, promotions

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja has set up an ad hoc committee to look into the employment and promotion of staff in the university between 2011 and 2021. Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Ahmed Mohammed, who inaugurated the committee in Abuja, said it had become necessary to set up the committee […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica