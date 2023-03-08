News Top Stories

Appeal Court to rule on INEC’s application seeking to reconfigure BVAS today

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division will today consider the merit of the application the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) filed to be allowed to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) it used for the just concluded presidential and National Assembly election.

A three-member panel of the appellate court adjourned yesterday to rule on the application. Meanwhile, the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, filed a fresh application to be allowed to conduct a physical inspection of all the BVAS that was used for the presidential poll. Obi and LP, through their team of lawyers led by Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN) said the essence of the application was to enable them to extract data embedded in the BVAS, “which represent the actual results from Polling Units”. They equally applied to obtain the Certified True Copy (CTC) of all the data in the BVAS.

“My lords, this is to ensure that the evidence is preserved before the BVAS are reconfigured by INEC. This is because if they are wiped out, it will affect the substance of the case,” Ikpeazu added. However, INEC, through its team of lawyers, comprising four Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), led by Tanimu Inuwa, urged the court to refuse the application. INEC insisted that granting the request by Obi and LP would affect its preparations for the impending governorship and National Assembly elections. It told the court that there are about 176, 000 BVAS that were deployed to polling units during the presidential election.

“Each polling unit has its own particular BVAS machine which we need to configure for the forthcoming elections. “It will be very difficult for us, within the period, to reconfigure the 176, 000 BVAS. “We have already stated in our affidavit that no information in the BVAS will be lost as we will transfer all the data in the BVAS to our backend server “We need the BVAS configured. So, granting this application will be a clog in the process and may delay the conduct of the elections,” INEC’s lawyer, Inuwa (SAN) pleaded. After it had listened to the parties, Justice Joseph Ikyegh led the panel adjourned ruling on the matter till Wednesday.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

e-Voting: Emulate Senate, follow path of honour –CAN tells Reps

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the House of Representatives to emulate the recent actions of the Senate and rescind its earlier decision which refused the use of electronic voting during elections. CAN, in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Barrister Joseph Daramola yesterday in Abuja, minced no words in commending the […]
News

Ebubeagu commander, two others killed in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

A Commander of Ebubeagu Security Network in Ogboji, Ezza North Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, Charles Nwankwo has been shot dead by unknown gunmen. Nwankwo was killed by the gunmen in his house at about 1:00 am on Saturday. A resident of the area, who did not want his name in print and visited the […]
News Top Stories

Magodo: S’West govs’ statement laced with ulterior motives –Malami

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

TheAttorneyGeneral of the Federation and Minister of Justice , Abubakar Malami, (SAN) yesterday fired back at South West governors, saying that their press statement was laced with ulterior motives. The South West governors had faulted Malami over the Magodo Estate incident, during the visit of the Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to the estate. The South […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica