Appeal Court upholds Akeredolu’s election

…join me in taking Ondo to higher heights, governor tells Jegede

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, Ondo State, yesterday dismissed the appeal filed by Mr Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 10 governorship election that produced Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, as winner.

In a unanimous decision, the appellate court dismissed the appeal by Jegede of the PDP for lacking in merit and that the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Akeredolu, and his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, were validity nominated.

The five-man panel led by Justice Theresa Orji-Abadua, held that the appeal filed by Jegede lacked merit and was consequently dismissed. Following the verdict of the Appeal Court, the governor urged the candidate of the PDP, Eyitayo Jegede, to join him in the task of taking the state to greater heights.

According to Akeredolu, the responsibility of leader-ship reposed in him was tasking, stressing that it can only be of immense benefit to all if politics was set aside for the common goal. The governor in a statement he personally signed said the outcome of the judgement had further enriched the nation’s jurisprudence. Akeredolu in the statement made available to New Telegraph said: “The Appeal Court has just a while ago, delivered a landmark judgement affirming my election as the duly-elected governor of Ondo State alongside my deputy, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa.

“Understandably, many had waited in animated breath for the outcome of this case, which commenced from the lower tribunal to this extent. This is a permissible venture in clearly inoffensive exercise of the rights of litigants. No grudges against any in this regard. “All have seen the scholarly industry infused into this judicial exercise by the most venerable honourable Appeal Court of eminent jurists. The issues examined and the conclusions reached have further enriched our nation’s jurisprudence, no doubt. “The outcome notwithstanding, the verdict of the honourable Appeal Court is yet another great opportunity for my brother, colleague and friend, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, to join me in the greater task of taking Ondo State to loftier and higher heights.”

