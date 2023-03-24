Appeal Court Verdict: Adeleke Dedicates Victory To God, Osun People

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has dedicated his victory at the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja to God and the good people of the state.

Governor Adeleke who was highly elated and full of gratitude to God said the victory authenticated his electoral success at July 16, 2022, Governorship polls in the state.

Speaking shortly after the news of his victory at the appellate court, Adeleke expressed delight to the people of his hometown, Ede, Osun in general for standing by him throughout the period in prayers.

He urged the people of the state to celebrate in a normal way and not to engage in the breakdown of law and order, stressing that, they should pray for the State and the success of his administration to keep all his campaign promises.

The Governor further stretched hands of fellowship to the opposition parties in the state to join hands with him to run the State.

He enjoined people not to lose confidence in the judiciary noting that, they are trying their best, even though they are human beings and there can be mistakes occasionally. He also urged the Judiciary not to be biased in delivering judgement over all cases before them, saying that they are the last hope of the common man.

Governor Adeleke, therefore, promised to deliver on his campaign promises and that residents of Osun should expect more from his administration.

Speaking, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye and the State Secretary, of the Peoples’ Democracy Party, Otunba Femi Carena appreciated God for the victory at the appeal Court.

They charged party members to be more committed to the party, stressing that, they will reap the dividend of democracy.

Like this: Like Loading...