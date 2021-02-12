Appearing in ‘Waduwadu’ added to my popularity –Rythmz

US based Nigerian musician, Adeyinka Hazzan, popularly called Yinka Rythmz, has stated that having role in Nollywood has impacted positively on his career and gave him more exposure. Omo Somebody said he was excited to feature for the second time in Nigeria movie, ‘Waduwadu’. “I was super excited to be called to audition for the ‘Ade’ character in Waduwadu.

“I met prominent actors like Tayo Odueke a.k.a Sikiratu sindodo, Bukola Fabuyi, Lola Faduri, Tawakalitu Ajisefini Alli, Michael Adeyemi who was super phenomenal on set and Of course Yeye Amuludun of Texas Mrs Mistura Asunramu a.k.a Fali olomi.

“Acting is a career with which one can’t just dive into without going through proper training and Educative elements. “As for me, featuring in movie has helped me in the area of networking, exposure and it has given me a lift in my career through all my new friends and relationships,” he said. Yinka Rythmz first appearance in movie was in ‘Fali Olomi Ni Yankee’ by Mistura Asunramu who also gave him a role for the second time in Waduwadu.

Meanwhile, his foundation “I am somebody’s foundation” Nigeria chapter makes less privileged people in Nigeria happy by touching their lives during his birthday recently. “I know it will be a little surprising if I tell you my birthdays are always a day of reflection, a day of Prayer and a very special I choose to evaluate my purpose on the face of the earth.

