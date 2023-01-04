Applause as AbdulRazaq moves to break Kwara’s infrastructure jinx

STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI reports on efforts of the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to transform Kwara from its civil service pariah status to an economically viable state, thereby making it one of the industrial hubs in the North Central Zone and the country at large

Infrastructure provision is crucial and vital to the attainment of a higher and stable economic growth of any nation or state. Investments in infrastructure would therefore result in higher productivity and growth, while also promoting economic inclusion. While the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has invested heavily in infrastructure, particularly roads, across the country, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is also not leaving any stone unturned in bringing the state out of economic doldrums. Infrastructure investment Aside from heavily investing in roads, education and health, among others, the AbdulRazaq administration has also invested in a number of capital projects meant to transform the state economically. These projects include the Innovation Hub, Garment Factory, International Conference Centre, Visual Arts Centre and General Tunde Idiagbon Flyover Bridge, all in Ilorin, the state capital. New Telegraph’s checks revealed that these projects are at different completion stages and would be commissioned soon. According to Governor AbdulRazaq, the state’s economy has recorded huge leaps and gains in the last three and half years, with the number of active companies in the state growing from 41 in 2019 to 77 in 2022. The governor recently made another bold move to expand the economic frontiers of the state, holding a virtual town hall meeting with Igbomina Think Tank where he explained his administration’s proposals for an industrial hub to be located on the Amoyo-Jimba Oja-Idofian axis in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state. The sustenance of the International Vocational Technical and Entrepreneurship College (IVTEC), located in Ajase-Ipo also came under focus at the meeting. Industrial hub At the interactive session, the governor sought the buy-ins of the eggheads from the region for an industrial hub to be sited at Amoyo-Idofian axis because of its proximity to electricity source from Osogbo, saying the hub, comprising agro-processing and service centres, would be captured in the 2023 budget. The town hall meeting was attended by senior citizens and elite of Igbomina extraction at home and in the diaspora, including the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo Oba Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu; President of Omo Ibile Igbomina Elder G Y Jimoh; Vice President Chief Sunday Ibitoye; Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin; Alhaji Sikiru Aliu; Alhaji Kayode Olaoye; Dr. Sunday Popoola; Elder Lateef Amolegbe; Dr. Lament

teef Olaniyan and Engr. Ibrahim Aroworowon; among others. AbdulRazaq said his administration’s plan to site an industrial park in that axis of the state was purely an economic decision to ensure that those companies have access to energy directly from the national grid, adding that the collapse of many industries in the state was largely due to high cost of or the lack of sustainable energy sources. He said: “If you look at the industries in Offa axis such as the Okin biscuit, the Erin Ile Paper Converter, they have all collapsed majorly because of the cost of energy or the lack of it. It is a major reason they all went down, basically because of the cost of diesel. Diesel, today, is over N800 per litre — industries can’t sustain this. Essentially, the most important source of energy with the 33KV passing through Ganmo going to Jebba and Kanji, going down to Osogbo, that is the best location, so it is not a political decision to locate it there, it is mainly an economic decision to make sure those companies that are located there have access to energy directly from the national grid. “Without shaving your head behind your back, one needs to engage and see what superior arguments are out there in terms of location. What are the issues that affect the sensibilities of the communities there? So, that is why I said this is what we want to do, but if there are better ideas let’s discuss because it is something we want to put in the 2023 budget, so that we can start the processes. These industrial parks cost a lot of money.” Agro-processing zone He said the park would be a stateled initiative to drive growth, adding: “Already, there is an agro-processing zone being funded through the African Development Bank. It is one of the six nationwide, and Kwara has got one to be situated in Kwara North. This is located in Kwara North mainly because of its comparative advantage.” Asserting that the state can no longer afford unplanned growth that had led to flooding and poor access to basic ame-

nities, the governor also explained that the Ilorin Master Plan, the first phase of a comprehensive Kwara Master Plan, would be followed by other master plans for the other parts of the state. He explained again to the people that Amoyo was removed from the Ilorin Master Plan following his consultations with the Igbomina leaders, adding however that the original inclusion of Amoyo within the 25 kilometres radius of Ilorin City was to maximise public resources, and not on account of any political motives. Ilorin Master Plan He said the first and the last master plans for Ilorin capital city expired over two decades ago, leading to unplanned growth and its consequences on sustainable human living and infrastructural development. The government, he said, is similarly concerned about the sustainability of the International Vocational Technical and Entrepreneurship College (IVTEC) in Ajase-Ipo and disclosed that it may require some upgrades to issue diplomas or degrees for wider acceptance, adding that such upgrades would not necessarily affect its primary focus on vocational trainings. “We acknowledge the concerns of IVTEC. At the same time, we need to think about sustainability. Is it sustainable as it is? When we came on board, it was practically down. No one was enrolling there because they complained that the certificate is not widely recognised. We reduced the tuition to make it affordable while bearing the other costs but the situation remains the same. As I speak to you, only students that are 100 percent funded by the government are enrolled at the school. This is not sustainable, hence the plan to probably make it a campus of the Kwara State University (KWASU), while its vocational and other technical training programmes are still being offered but with more acceptable certificates,” he explained. Commendation The Olupo of Ajase-Ipo Oba Ismail Alebiosu, who confirmed the develop Lament as narrated by the governor with first-hand information within his domain, said the government and the people would be better served if the IVTEC issues a more acceptable certificate, even if it retains technical training. He said the current trend in the school is not sustainable. President of Omo Ibile Igbomina Elder Jimoh, for his part, commended Governor AbdulRazaq for his plans to open up Kwara South for economic activities and development. “On behalf of the Igbomina people both at home and abroad, I want to thank His Excellency for all that you have listed. Most especially, I am thanking him for granting our request for the exclusion of Igbomina land from the 25 kilometres radius of the new Ilorin City master plan. We are very grateful for the prompt response to our request,” Elder Jimoh said. Engr Nurudeen Adeyemi commended the AbdulRazaq administration for ensuring even development of the state and for prioritising people’s agenda. He said: “Thank you, Your Excellency, for always prioritising what we call the people’s agenda. At no time have we spoken to you about the concerns of our people that you have not risen to the occasion. “Most importantly, you understand the imbalances that our people have felt in the past and I know that Your Excellency continuously and cautiously try to take a balanced approach to make sure that development and all other intangibles, whether it is in hiring of teachers, is on level playing ground and equally balanced across the three senatorial districts. That is leadership. Therefore, we are very fortunate to have you among us today here and most importantly to thank you for the excellent leadership you have provided our great state at this very difficult time.” Participants took turns to commend the governor for his clear-headed ideas about socioeconomic development, his modest approach to public life, and for helping to drive a new political narrative that deemphasizes extreme conducts or political violence in the state.

