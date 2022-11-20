Applause as Jamoh bags New Telegraph Outstanding Administrator Award

It was once again a day of honour for the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) as the Director General, Dr Bashir Jamoh OFR, was Friday night honoured by the New Telegraph Newspapers with the Outstanding Administrator of the Year Award.

The honour was given to the DG at the 2022 edition of the New Telegraph Awards held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Coming on the heels of his recent conferment with the prestigious Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR) by President Muhammadu Buhari, Jomoh who unarguable is the most decorated helmsman of the country’s apex maritime regulator in recent history, in a post in his verified Twitter handle on Friday said that the New Telegraph award has humbled and challenged him to deliver more on the mandate of the NIMASA.

He said, “This recognition is another reminder to redouble our efforts as Nigeria’s apex maritime regulator and promoter.”

Recall that under the watch of Dr Bashir Jamoh the ICC International Maritime Bureau (IMB) in its third 2022 report revealed that pirate attacks in the Gulf of Guinea dropped to the lowest level recorded in the past thirty years.

The International Maritime Bureau (IMB), in the report, said that it received just 13 reports from the Gulf of Guinea so far this year, compared to 27 in 2021 and 46 in 2020. It added that zero incidents were recorded in the review period. It stated, “Global piracy and armed robbery incidents in the maritime industry are at their lowest level in decades, continuing patterns that emerged over the past two years”.

To this end, the global maritime body called on NIMASA and other regional and international players to sustain their efforts, particularly in the Gulf of Guinea, as global piracy and armed robbery incidents reach their lowest levels since 1992.

Meanwhile, in recognition of Nigeria’s unrivalled performance in the anti-piracy fight, the Secretary General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), His Excellency Kitack Lim, will arrive Nigeria today to attend the Nigeria International Maritime Summit (NIMS) 2022, tomorrow in Lagos. Regional policies and operational perspectives to Decarbonisation and GreenHouse Gas Emissions in shipping will be the focus.

The Federal Ministry of Transportation and its Agencies in collaboration with the organised maritime private sector under the auspices of NIMS, are hosting the event.

Minister of Transportation Engineer Mu’azu Sambo says the Federal Government is committed to ensuring Nigeria becomes a major destination for global maritime players.

On his part, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, said that the visit by Kitack Lim, which is the first by an IMO Secretary General to Nigeria in over 15 years, is a testament to the renewed confidence of the international maritime community in Nigeria.

“We are glad that after 15 years, an IMO Secretary General will be visiting Nigeria. Our desire is to continue in this stead until we attain a status of not just the hub of maritime activities in the region, but a major player in the global scene,” Jamoh said.

