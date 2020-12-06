Body & Soul

Applause as Joel Popoola celebrates golden jubilee

For obvious reasons, Joel Popoola, a Nigerian born British tech wizard, is extremely happy now. He clocked the golden age of 50 last Friday and friends, family members and colleagues didn’t spare him encomiums and greetings.

 

Although he marked the milestone anniversary on a low-key due to COVID-19 protocols, Popoola, who brought about the first abuse-proof digital democracy platform application in the United Kingdom, is a man who lives for the people by devoting his resources, status, and skills to the common good.

 

Having hacked his path as a banker, the UK-based professional software testing consultant, has digitalised the workings of democracy on the global stage to suit its real essence with the edgecutting ‘Rate Your Leader’ App.

 

The App, which he conceptualized, has a fivestar rating on the Google market and has been certified as the new level of politics in the new decade. The App simply reconnects electors and the elected, and also uses abuse-proof technology to combat online harassment and fake news.

 

In the heat of the coronavirus lockdown, Popoola was at the frontlines leading the vanguard for telecommunications firms to remove data charges for educational resources to assist indigent students and reduce the figure of out-of-school children.

 

Happily married with kids, the Gbongan, Osun State-born techpreneur, has certainly carved a niche for himself on the global stage, all thanks to his penchant for thoroughness, due diligence, and commitment to good governance.

