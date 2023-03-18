Applause, commendation trail Inter-ministerial briefing

…as AKSG ends Season One

Applause and commendations have continued to trail the Inter-Ministerial Briefing organised by the Akwa Ibom State Government after it rounded off the Season One of the parley, Thursday, at the Emerald Events Centre, Uyo.

Representatives of the various groups who participated at the two-day briefing session under the season one of the government-governed interactive session, all came out in high spirits with commendations and kudos to the State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel for approving the parley and the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong for the ingenuity and foresight in organising the event.

They were in unison that the well-attended and professionally packaged public sensitization programme, tagged: “Tracking the Promise”, is an eye-opener, which has not only enlightened the populace on the numerous life-impacting and development-oriented activities and projects of the almost eight years administration of Governor Emmanuel, but has aptly debunked the misinformation and wrong notions peddled against government by some cynics and unscrupulous members of the public.

“This briefing has clearly enlightened the public on what some people may not have known. I thank Governor Udom Emmanuel for the things he has done to better the lot of the people of the State. However, this kind of programme should be carried out regularly so that the people can follow the activities and projects of the government as they happen till they reach completion,” HRM Edidem Sylvanus A. Okon, the Paramount Ruler of Uyo, had said.

Barrister Sembenghe Ekanem, the representative of the Nigeria Bar Association(NBA), Akwa Ibom State Branch had commended the co-ordinating Commissioner, the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong for acquitting his role creditably with the successful hosting of the Inter-Ministerial briefing and described him as a faithful servant while the President of the Akwa Ibom Youth Council, Bar Theodore Williams lauded the pace-setting characteristics of the State Information helmsman and said he was a role model for the Youths.

The Dean, Faculty of Media and Communication Studies, Prof Peter Esuh, in his teaser on Governance, Leadership and Responsibility, said the Inter-Ministerial briefing was a component of a responsible government and described the Commissioner for Information and Strategy as “one man who means well for Akwa Ibom State”.

From the media community, the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council, Comrade Amos Etuk and the Chairman, State Correspondents Chapel, Comrade Idongesit Ashameri, expressed appreciation to the state government for the scorecard presented on the different sectors through the commissioners of relevant ministries and also commended the planning committee for the well organised inter-ministerial briefing, Season One.

The Season One of the Inter-Ministerial Briefing featured six commissioners including: the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Offiong Offor; Commissioner for Labour and Man Power Planning, Elder Aniefiok Nkom and Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Prof. Eno Ibanga, on Day one with the Commissioner for Economic Development, Mr Emem Bob in attendance.

Day Two featured, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Augustine Vincent Umoh; Commissioner for Special Duties and Ibom Deep Sea Port, Engr Bassey Okon, PhD and the Commissioner for Economic Development, Mr Emem Bob while the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Mr Camillus Umoh also attended the briefing session.

The Co-ordinating Commissioner for the Inter-Ministerial Briefing, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong had asserted that the parley which gears at keeping the governed in pace with the government on activities and programmes will run in seasons with the next edition scheduled to hold after the gubernatorial elections.

Like this: Like Loading...