Applause for Benedict at ex-Pope’s Vatican funeral

Pope Francis has given the Homily for the late Pope Benedict XVI at his funeral in St Peter’s Square, Vatican City.

Around 50,000 mourners gathered for the Mass, according to the Vatican.

It is unprecedented in modern times for a living Pope to bury his predecessor, reports the BBC.

Benedict will be buried in a crypt beneath St Peter’s Basilica that holds the tombs of more than ninety of his predecessors

He died on Saturday aged 95 after many years of illness.

In 2013 he became the first Pope to resign in 600 years, citing old age.

Pope Benedict, while hailed as a formative figure of the Catholic Church, was also controversial.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis “is more likely to step down now that Benedict has died”, a Vatican journalist has suggested.

Christopher Lamb, of Catholic magazine The Tablet, says that does not necessarily mean the 86-year-old pontiff will step down in the short-term.

Pope Benedict was the first Pope in 600 years to resign from office when he said that poor health meant he could not continue.

Lamb says Pope Francis “really got his foot on the accelerator” in terms of reform.

“It’s not clear how much time he has left so he will want to speed things up in the coming months,” he says.

He also believes there is friction between the current Pope and the conservative wing of the Catholic Church.

He adds: “I think we are going to be in for a turbulent time in the Church in the coming years because clearly there is a battle for the soul of the Church going on and there are different visions and different emphases.”

