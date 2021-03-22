Apple hires managing director for Nigeria

Apple has appointed Teju Ajani as its country managing director for Nigeria.

Ajani becomes the first person and first woman to occupy the lead role for Apple in Nigeria. In her new position, she would supervise Apple’s sales and business development in Nigeria.

She has extensive expertise in technology and innovation, strategic planning, partnership • Fabusoro • Ajani building and business development, media content strategy and customer marketing.

Ajani had worked for about three years as Google’s Nigeria country manager for Android before her present post.

At Google, Ajani was business development manager in Nigeria and led content partnerships in sub-Saharan Africa at YouTube, London between 2014 and 2018.

She started her career as a software engineer at Vovida networks in California before going on to work in senior roles at BEA systems, VMware and Oracle spanning 11 years.

She is an alumnus of the University of Ilorin, Nigeria and Golden Gate University, San Francisco, where she earned Bachelor of Science in economics and Master of Science in software engineering respectively

