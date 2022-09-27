Business

Apple makes iPhone 14 in India in shift from China

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Apple says it has started making its iPhone 14 in India as it diversifies its supply chains away from China.

The company makes most of its phones in China but has shifted some production outside the country as tensions rise between Washington and Beijing, reports the BBC.

China’s ‘zero-Covid’ policies, that have triggered widespread lockdowns, have also caused major disruptions for businesses during the pandemic.

The technology giant unveiled its latest iPhone earlier this month.

“The new iPhone 14 line-up introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India,” Apple said in a statement.

Taiwan-based Foxconn, which manufactures the majority of Apple’s phones, has had an operation in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu since 2017, where it makes older versions of the handsets.

The announcement that iPhone production has increased in India is a win for prime minister Narendra Modi’s administration.

His government launched its flagship “Make in India” campaign eight years ago as it aimed to boost the country’s manufacturing and exports.

Apple’s announcement marks its latest move towards diversifying supply chains to avoid disruptions as tensions rise between China and the US over Taiwan and trade.

Earlier this month, analysts at investment bank JP Morgan said that they expect Apple to move around 5% of iPhone production to India this year.

The report also predicted that a quarter of all iPhone production will be in the South Asian nation by 2025.

Last year, Apple supplier Foxconn invested $1.5bn (£1.4bn) in Vietnam, according to the South East Asian country’s government.

Vietnamese state media reported last month that the company had signed a $300m agreement to expand its facility in the north of the country to increase production.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

AfDB to launch African education, science, technology, innovation Fund

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has said that the Bank would launch the African Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Fund to complement the Japan Africa Dream Scholarship programme.   Adesina, who stated this during a virtual side event aligned with the Eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD8), commended […]
Business

Oil rebounds above $71 on Omicron hopes, Iran talks

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil rose by more than $1 a barrel to above $71 on Monday as hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant may cause mostly mild symptoms boosted riskier assets and as the prospect of an imminent rise in Iranian oil exports looked less likely. Helping ease Omicron concerns, reports in South Africa said cases there […]
Business

COVID: 4bn people lack social protection – ILO

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Despite the unprecedented worldwide expansion of social protection during the COVID-19 crisis, more than four billion people around the world remain entirely unprotected, a new International Labour Organisation (ILO) report says. It finds that the pandemic response was uneven and insufficient, deepening the gap between countries with high and low income levels and failing to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica