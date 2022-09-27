Apple makes iPhone 14 in India in shift from China

Apple says it has started making its iPhone 14 in India as it diversifies its supply chains away from China.

The company makes most of its phones in China but has shifted some production outside the country as tensions rise between Washington and Beijing, reports the BBC.

China’s ‘zero-Covid’ policies, that have triggered widespread lockdowns, have also caused major disruptions for businesses during the pandemic.

The technology giant unveiled its latest iPhone earlier this month.

“The new iPhone 14 line-up introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India,” Apple said in a statement.

Taiwan-based Foxconn, which manufactures the majority of Apple’s phones, has had an operation in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu since 2017, where it makes older versions of the handsets.

The announcement that iPhone production has increased in India is a win for prime minister Narendra Modi’s administration.

His government launched its flagship “Make in India” campaign eight years ago as it aimed to boost the country’s manufacturing and exports.

Apple’s announcement marks its latest move towards diversifying supply chains to avoid disruptions as tensions rise between China and the US over Taiwan and trade.

Earlier this month, analysts at investment bank JP Morgan said that they expect Apple to move around 5% of iPhone production to India this year.

The report also predicted that a quarter of all iPhone production will be in the South Asian nation by 2025.

Last year, Apple supplier Foxconn invested $1.5bn (£1.4bn) in Vietnam, according to the South East Asian country’s government.

Vietnamese state media reported last month that the company had signed a $300m agreement to expand its facility in the north of the country to increase production.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...