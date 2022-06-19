Business

Apple store workers vote to form first US union

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Workers at an Apple store in Maryland have voted to unionise, forming the tech giant’s first retail union in the United States.

The employees of the shop in Towson passed the measure 65-33, with about a dozen abstentions, reports the BBC.

After the result came in, the group tweeted: “Now we celebrate… tomorrow we keep organising.”

It is the third Apple store to launch a union drive this year, but the first to successfully hold a vote.

The new Apple Core union – short for the Coalition of Organised Retail Employees – penned an open letter to Apple in May, saying its bid was “about us as workers gaining access to rights that we do not currently have”, but that it did not want to “go against or create conflict with our management”.

Other Apple stores in Atlanta and New York, have also made moves toward unionisation. Staff in Atlanta, however, have delayed their planned ballot, with the union involved – the Communications Workers of America – alleging anti-union activity by the company.

Unions are less common in the US than in many European countries, but are still protected in law. Forming one involves either the company voluntarily recognising a union, or workers gathering signatures from at least 30% of employees so that the National Labour Relations Board (NLRB) can hold a formal election.

News outlets have alleged that Apple has hired a law firm known for its union expertise, and collated “talking points” for its management teams to dissuade employees from signing up to one.

In April, Motherboard released an audio recording of retail vice president Deirdre O’Brien telling employees that while she recognised the right to join a union, “it’s equally your right not to join a union”.

“I’m worried about what it would mean to put another organization in the middle of our relationship, an organization that does not have a deep understanding of Apple or our business,” the released audio says.

The employees in Towson had the backing of a long-established union, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. Its president, Robert Martinez Jr, congratulated the Apple employees on what he called a “historic victory”.

“They made a huge sacrifice for thousands of Apple employees across the nation who had all eyes on this election,” he said.

“This victory shows the growing demand for unions at Apple stores and different industries across our nation.”

Apple told the AFP news agency it was declining to comment on the vote, which still has to be officially certified by the NLRB.

The Towson store’s union is the latest in a string of high-profile union campaigns in the US.

In December, a successful campaign in New York saw Starbucks employees form their first union at the coffee chain in decades, which has sparked similar campaigns across many of the company’s individual stores.

And in April, Amazon saw 55% of workers at a New York warehouse vote in favour of unionisation – though Amazon is disputing that ballot and appealing for a re-run.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Wema Bank proposes dividend, grows balance sheet to N1trn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Wema Bank Plc has announced its audited results for the year ended December 31, 2020, saying that the bank weathered the disruptions of the 2020 financial year through a sharp focus on safe lending, keeping non-performing loans low and driving transaction income.   Chief Finance Officer of the bank, Tunde Mabawonku, who gave updates on […]
Business

Beverage firm names director

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

PepsiCo has appointed Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank of Nigeria, Segun Agbaje, as independent member of its Board of Directors.   According to a statement by the company, the Board of Directors elected Segun Agbaje as an independent member of the board.   His experience in business transformation and passion for delivering consumer value […]
Business

Operator creates 2,950 jobs, deploys equipment to boost operations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A terminal operator at Onne Port, West Africa Container Terminal (WACT), has created 2,950 direct and indirect job opportunities at the port. The company also said that efforts had been made to deploy reefer racks with 600+ plugs, a new workshop, larger powerhouse and 20 Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes at its terminal to boost […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica