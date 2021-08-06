Business

Apple to scan iPhones for child sex abuse images

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Apple has announced details of a system to find child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on US customers’ devices.

Before an image is stored onto iCloud Photos, the technology will search for matches of already known CSAM.

Apple said that if a match is found a human reviewer will then assess and report the user to law enforcement, reports the BBC.

However there are privacy concerns that the technology could be expanded to scan phones for prohibited content or even political speech.

Experts worry that the technology could be used by authoritarian governments to spy on its citizens.

Apple said that new versions of iOS and iPadOS – due to be released later this year – will have “new applications of cryptography to help limit the spread of CSAM online, while designing for user privacy”.

The system works by comparing pictures to a database of known child sexual abuse images compiled by the US National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and other child safety organisations.

Those images are translated into “hashes”, numerical codes that can be “matched” to an image on an Apple device.

Apple says the technology will also catch edited but similar versions of original images.

‘High level of accuracy’

“Before an image is stored in iCloud Photos, an on-device matching process is performed for that image against the known CSAM hashes,” Apple said.

The company claimed the system had an “extremely high level of accuracy and ensures less than a one in one trillion chance per year of incorrectly flagging a given account”.

Apple says that it will manually review each report to confirm there is a match. It can then take steps to disable a user’s account and report to law enforcement.

The company says that the new technology offers “significant” privacy benefits over existing techniques – as Apple only learns about users’ photos if they have a collection of known CSAM in their iCloud Photos account.

However some privacy experts have voiced concerns.

“Regardless of what Apple’s long term plans are, they’ve sent a very clear signal. In their (very influential) opinion, it is safe to build systems that scan users’ phones for prohibited content,” Matthew Green, a security researcher at Johns Hopkins University, said.

“Whether they turn out to be right or wrong on that point hardly matters. This will break the dam — governments will demand it from everyone.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Rewane predicts naira’s appreciation on parallel market

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

As concerns mount over the continued decline in the value of naira against major currencies, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Financial Derivatives Company Ltd (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has predicted that the local currency will appreciate to N490/$1 this month. He also forecast that the “parallel market rate will oscillate between N470/$ and N490/$ in […]
Business

PMI: Manufacturers reduce purchases as inflation soars

Posted on Author Anna Okon

Contrary to expectations that manufacturers would buy more stocks during inflation, data from the December 2020 Purchasing Managers’ Index have indicated that manufacturers bought less stock than the previous month even as the inflation figure rose higher.   A research by Alex Raji that used CBN data from 1981 to 2011 established that increase in […]
Business Top Stories

N5.4trn debt: AMCON seeks role in BOFIA 2020 legislation

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Citing the challenges it is facing in recovering debts in excess of N5.4 trillion due to the country’s slow justice system, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has approached the National Assembly to accommodate the Corporation in the provisions of the newly amended BOFIA (2020), which sets up special tribunals for hearing financial matters […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica