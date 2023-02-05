Application of the word

James 1:22 But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves.) Knowing the word without applying to our lives is the greatest abomination and reproach anybody could get into. And this is very common today, people quoting and preaching the word but are not ready to live and act out the word of God in their lives. The Bible calls it deceit and foolishness. A disciple is a doer of the word of God. Knowledge without application is spiritual waste. Living by the word is the true mark of a disciple of Christ .

lt is as we live by the word that our lives can actually preach Christ unto others and we can become a living epistles to be read by the people of the world. (5) BEARS FRUIT (John 15:8) Herein is my Father glorified, that ye bear much fruit; so shall ye be my disciple.) (John 15:16 Ye have not chosen me, but l have chosen you, and ordained you, that ye should go and bring forth fruit; and that your fruit should remain; that whatsoever ye shall ask of the Father in my name, he may give it you”.) Fruit bearing is the mark of a true disciple of Christ “By their fruits you shall know them” (Matt 7:20 .) There are three different fruits that a disciple must bear- (1)Fruit of the Spirit or Christian Character. (2)Fruits of soul winning or Evangelism. (3)Fruit of disciple making FRUIT OF CHRISTIAN CHARACTER (Gal 5:22-23 But the fruit of the Spirit is love, Joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness faith. Meekness, temperance: against such there is no law.) (2nd Peter 1:5-8 “And beside this, giving all diligence, add to your faith virtue; and to virtue knowledge; And to knowledge temperance; and to temperance patience; and to patience godliness; And to godliness brotherly kindness; and to brotherly kindness charity.

For if these things be in you, and abound, they make you that ye shall neither be barren nor unfruitful in the knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ.) Christian character is the hall mark of a true disciple. Many who claimed to be bornagain should regularly examine themselves on all these fruit. Are they present in our lives or are they missing.? (2 peter 1: 9) he that lacks these things is blind i.e he has lost the vision of Christ as the Saviour. Christian virtues require cultivation by the disciple. You have to diligently and prayerfully cultivate them.

The Bible says “Giving all diligence” (2 Peter 1:5) and beside this, giving all diligence, add to your faith virtue; and to virtue knowledge.) Gifts can be given overnight but fruits must be cultivated through discipline, prayer and yielding our lives totally to scriptural control. Christian fruit is the evidence of spiritual maturity and growth. Gifts of the Spirit are not reference point for spiritual maturity. You have to regularly work on your character because that is the make up of your spiritual life. lt is also the foundation for a successful and effective ministry.

Character is becoming very missing in the body of Christ. Integrity seems to be far fetched among believers. People today are careful to employ so called born again or do business with so-called born- again because of many unexpected character among believers today. Your spiritual gifts becomes a reproach lf there is no corresponding Christian Character. Charisma without character is a reproach, Jesus is also coming for pure, holy, and sanctified Church. Therefore as a disciple work on your character, let that anger stop, grow above that envy and Jealousy, desist from that deceit and lying, flee from that fornication and adultery before you are destroyed by your character.

