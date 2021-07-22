News

Apply Kanu, Igboho treatment to B’Haram, bandits –Ohanaeze tells FG

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

Pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has told the Federal Government to use same zeal that led to the arrest of separatist leaders Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho in tackling banditry and Boko Haram insurgency in the North. While Igboho is leading the agitation for Yoruba Nation, Kanu wants Igbo to break away from Nigeria.

In a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, the group urged the Federal Government to do more to promote equity, justice and fairness in public policy formulation and execution. It said, “The Nigerian security agencies have in recent time shown that they have teeth and can bite.

The question on every mouth is whether they can apply a similar zeal in treating Boko Haram kingpins, Fulani herdsmen, bandits, etc. “The foregoing selective efficiency of the security agencies elicits the reason for the making of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho. “One of the departing admonitions of Pope John Paul II was ‘if you want peace, then work for justice’.

It is an age old maxim founded on reason, experience and truth that the only way for peace to reign in society is for justice to be seen to be served to all.” Ohanaeze recalled that Igboho emerged because he could no longer endure the menace of Fulani herdsmen in the South-West. The group said: “The herdsmen would kill, maim and rape women at random. All entreaties to the Presidency for a swift action against the AK- 47-wielding herdsmen appeared to fall on deaf ears. Then Igboho in a patriotic heroic zeal intervened to save rural farmers, women and children from the daily menace of the herdsmen.

“There is no gainsaying the military operations against the Boko Haram in the North-East, but the rate at which herdsmen destroy farm crops, attack villages, kill the indigenes and forcefully occupy their ancestral land is most callous, unconscionable and condemnable. “This is where the intervention of the Presidency is most needed; and of course, the Igboho paradox.” Ohanaeze maintained the need for the Presidency to embrace equity, justice and fairness in public policy formulation and execution. It added: “Measures should rather be taken to address the causes of the agitations and only then can Nigeria have peace and sustainable economic growth. “On the other hand, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho who wittingly or unwittingly are now seen as heroes by their people are but the products of unjust society. Therefore, a concerted effort in search of the Kanus and the Igbohos without addressing the basis of the agitation is an effort in futility. Otherwise other Kanus and Igbohos will sooner than later emerge.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nwankudu: Endometriosis disorder affecting more women globally

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Founder of Endo- Survivors International Foundation (ESIF), an NGO raising awareness about endometriosis in Nigeria, has raised the alarm over the impact of endometriosis, stating that it is a chronic gynecological disorder, which affects approximately one in 10 women globally. Nwankudu, who spoke at a webinar themed: ‘Living Your Best Life with Endo’, said […]
News

2023: FEC members with Presidential ambitions should resign –Ebri

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA

. Former Governor of Cross River State, Clement Ebri, has advised Federal Executive Cabinet (FEC) members of President Muhammadu Buhari with Presidential or Vice Presidential ambition to resign.     He said the president needed to warn his cabinet members over their Presidential ambitions.     Ebri, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), […]
News

Beirut blast: Lebanese govt resigns

Posted on Author Reporter

…as death toll rises to 200 The Lebanese government has resigned following the explosion which rocked Beirut, the country’s capital. A massive explosion rocked a part of the city on Tuesday, causing widespread damage to lives and properties. Windows were shattered, cars tumbled and buildings collapsed during the incident. According to Marwan Abboud, Beirut governor, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica