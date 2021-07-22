Apply Kanu, Igboho treatment to B’Haram, bandits –Ohanaeze tells FG

Pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has told the Federal Government to use same zeal that led to the arrest of separatist leaders Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho in tackling banditry and Boko Haram insurgency in the North. While Igboho is leading the agitation for Yoruba Nation, Kanu wants Igbo to break away from Nigeria.

In a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, the group urged the Federal Government to do more to promote equity, justice and fairness in public policy formulation and execution. It said, “The Nigerian security agencies have in recent time shown that they have teeth and can bite.

The question on every mouth is whether they can apply a similar zeal in treating Boko Haram kingpins, Fulani herdsmen, bandits, etc. “The foregoing selective efficiency of the security agencies elicits the reason for the making of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho. “One of the departing admonitions of Pope John Paul II was ‘if you want peace, then work for justice’.

It is an age old maxim founded on reason, experience and truth that the only way for peace to reign in society is for justice to be seen to be served to all.” Ohanaeze recalled that Igboho emerged because he could no longer endure the menace of Fulani herdsmen in the South-West. The group said: “The herdsmen would kill, maim and rape women at random. All entreaties to the Presidency for a swift action against the AK- 47-wielding herdsmen appeared to fall on deaf ears. Then Igboho in a patriotic heroic zeal intervened to save rural farmers, women and children from the daily menace of the herdsmen.

“There is no gainsaying the military operations against the Boko Haram in the North-East, but the rate at which herdsmen destroy farm crops, attack villages, kill the indigenes and forcefully occupy their ancestral land is most callous, unconscionable and condemnable. “This is where the intervention of the Presidency is most needed; and of course, the Igboho paradox.” Ohanaeze maintained the need for the Presidency to embrace equity, justice and fairness in public policy formulation and execution. It added: “Measures should rather be taken to address the causes of the agitations and only then can Nigeria have peace and sustainable economic growth. “On the other hand, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho who wittingly or unwittingly are now seen as heroes by their people are but the products of unjust society. Therefore, a concerted effort in search of the Kanus and the Igbohos without addressing the basis of the agitation is an effort in futility. Otherwise other Kanus and Igbohos will sooner than later emerge.”

