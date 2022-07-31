Applying eyeshadow on eyes with special features

In an interview with Nigeria’s top make entrepreneur, Tara Durotoye, she explained that make up should portray a person’s personality.

“If you are soft and gentle, your make up should portray that. If you are a pastor’s wife, your make up should be different from that of a banker.

“Facial structure does not have anything to do with make up but your skin colour and shape has a lot to do with make up.

For instance, if you have big eyes, apply dim colours of eyeshadow, not bright colours because bright colours will make your eyes look bigger.

Basically, application of makeup is an art. This is why it is almost impossible for a person without any art skill to be a makeup artist.

Below is how to apply eye shadow for special eye features:

First is to get the right brushes for your eyeshadow. Remember, this is an art and an artist needs its tool, the brush.

Apply a base eyeshadow to the lid:

Using your eye shadow brush, grab your favourite eye shadow palette and sweep your favourite base shade on your eyelid. Depending on the look you’re going for, you can bring this base colour all the way up to your brow bone in preparation for a more dramatic smoky eye, or you can stop at the crease of your eye for a basic, everyday look.

In the latter case, here’s a fool proof trick: place the colour into the crease of your eye when your eyes are open, and work down toward the lash line.

That way, you’ll never overshoot your crease or end up with messy lines.

2: If you have hooded eyes, that is, your upper lid covers most of your mobile lid when your eyes are open. That means you will have to play with different, higher placements for crease shadow, because if you simply apply along the eye socket, the colour will disappear when you open your eyes.

Instead, start with your eyes open and use your brush to mark where you want that dark colour to start in order to be visible.

Then, close your eyes and blend across, smoothing out any hard lines and focusing pigment on the outermost corner of the eye in a “V” shape.

Concentrate darker shadow in the eye crease: Dark colours attract light. So, placing a darker tone of shadow in the crease of the eye makes your eyes pop by adding depth and dimension in the exact right spot. To get the look, dip a domed brush like e.l.f.

Blending Brush into a dark shadow and sweep it right along the eye socket, following the shape of your eye between your brow bone and eyelid. Use colours that blend with your skin tone

