Appointing wives, children as successors wrong, says Osa-Oni

The Founder of Vineyard Christian Ministries (VCM) and Deputy National President (South- West) Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Archbishop John Osa-Oni, shares his views on Church leadership succession and other salient issues in this interview with TAI ANYANWU

Could you tell us the place of grace in the life of a believer?

The Bible says by grace are ye saved. Everyone that is known today, it is by grace. That is why I always say to God; don’t let me lose the place of grace in my life.

What is the mandate of your commission?

Our mandate is to get people out of poverty; bring them to the standard of Christian virtue. There is no message I preach without ending in prosperity. I’m called to raise people of destiny.

Could you take us to the early days of Vineyard Christian Ministries?

By the grace of God, last month April 23, 2021 Vineyard Christian Ministries clocked 34 years. I started Vineyard Christian Ministries without having one naira, in an uncompleted building located in Mushin area of Lagos State. My wife then worked at John Holts.

Before she returned from office, I would be the only one praying alone. Most people on Owo Street would look at me and say, “Omo yi ti ya were. Ohun nikan lo n da gbadura. Ohun nikan lo ndajo” (This boy has gone berserk. He is praying, singing and dancing all alone.) But not too long their children began to join a mad man and their lives began to change. When God gives you a calling he will back you up.

What role was your wife playing in those early days of your ministry?

She was doing her office work. She believes that she is to stand by me. And s

he has been fantastically doing that from the inception of the ministry still date.

Tell us. How did you come about the name Vineyard Christian Ministries?

I stumbled on the name in the book of Mathew 2:1 during my 40 days prayer and fasting, before I went into the ministry.

Were there conflicts in communicating the vision of the ministry to your wife for her to believe in what God has called you to do?

My wife never had any doubt about what I’m doing from day one. The only difficult time was before we got married. When I proposed marriage to her, she never dreamt of marrying a pastor. I was then an associate Pastor in Christ Chapel Int’l. It took us a long while before she could say yes. Eventually when we got married she gave her unreserved commitment to the ministry. She has been there.

Is there any structure on the grounds that will sustain this commission (Vineyard Christian Ministries) even long after your exit from the scene?

Oh yes, there is! The structure in Vineyard Christian Ministries is very unique. I’m the Presiding Archbishop, followed by a set of bishops and pastors in hierarchy.

Is your biological son in the hierarchy of your possible successors?

My son is very committed as a pastor in the ministry, but he has to go through the ranks and file. There is a process. He must go through the process.

What is your opinion about the fact that most Pentecostal church founders today build their churches around their family members; and position their wife or children as their successors?

It’s a matter of time. Such churches will soon be extinguished. I want Vineyard Christian Ministries to be like Anglican, Methodist, Baptist, Foursquare and The Assemblies of God that are still going strong several years after the exit of their founders. Pastor E.A Adeboye wouldn’t have had the chance of heading the Redeemed Christian Church of God and blossoming if the church founder, the late Rev. Josiah Akindayomi had built the church around his family members.

Pastor Adeboye is not a member of the family of Pa Akin- Osa-Oni dayomi, the founder of the Redeemed. It is a big error to make our wife or children our successor. Church organisation is not a family business.

How do you reconcile that position knowing that your late mentor, Archbishop Benson Idahosa, the founder of the Church of God Mission, was succeeded by his wife?

At the time the Rt. Rev. Archbishop Benson Idahosa transited there was no better choice than Mama Margaret Idahosa, his wife, as his successor. If Bishop Joseph Ojo had succeeded him, as some people suggested, it would have been seen as a tribal thing.

They had some meetings in January 1998 that were very rough. In each of those meetings, the Archbishop was communicating with me. So, the level at the time was not conducive for any other person to take over than his wife.

It is now what happens after Mama Idahosa leaves the scene that will determine what becomes of the Church of God Mission. And I pray that they won’t make mistakes.

What is the spread of Vineyard Christian Ministries in terms of branches?

We have spread across some states in Nigeria. Besides Nigeria, we have some ministries that are affiliated with us both in America and England.

You’ve been able to sustain a scandalfree commission. What is the secret?

The secret is to stay in your calling

