News

Appointment of Vin Onyekwelu as Spokesperson Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Anambra State

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Management Committee Anambra State has appointed Mr. Vin Onyekwelu as one of its Spokesman for the 2023 Presidential elections.

Onyekwelu is a seasoned and licensed journalist, media, and security entrepreneur from the Enugwu-Agidi community in Anambra State’s Njikoka Local Government Area.

He also holds a master’s degree in law and finance from the University of West London (England), as well as other distinctions in several fields.

The appointment of Vin Onyekwelu takes effect immediately as he joins the State Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign’s Media and Strategic Communication Directorate. He is expected to, among other things; educate the electorate, the public, and the media about our presidential candidate and the Atiku-Okowa campaign activities in Anambra State.

We are delighted to welcome Vincent Onyekwelu to the team and look forward to utilizing his depth of knowledge, experience, and expertise to ensure victory for our party’s presidential ticket.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nzuko-Ora Nnewi inaugurates new leadership

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor, Nnewi

Nnewi Town Union, in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, popularly known as Nzuko-Ora Nnewi, in Sunday, inaugurated a 12-man executive to pilot the affairs of the union for the next four years.   The new leadership, led by Mr. Atuenyi Maduka, took over from the Ugochukwu Udemezue-led administration, which elapsed in March […]
News

Two killed in protests in Myanmar as US, allies vow to restore democracy

Posted on Author Reporter

    At least two people were killed in police firing in Myanmar overnight, domestic media reported, as activists called for more anti-coup protests on the death anniversary of a student whose killing in 1988 sparked an uprising against the government. Saturday’s calls for protests came as the leaders of the United States, India, Australia […]
News

UNICEF, NUJ task media practitioners on women, children issues

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Wednesday called on media practitioners in the country to look more into issues affecting women and children in their reportage to tackle their health problems. UNICEF and NUJ stated this in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State during Multi-Zonal Media Dialogue on Dissemination of Multiple […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica