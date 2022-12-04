Appointment of Vin Onyekwelu as Spokesperson Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Anambra State

The Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Management Committee Anambra State has appointed Mr. Vin Onyekwelu as one of its Spokesman for the 2023 Presidential elections.

Onyekwelu is a seasoned and licensed journalist, media, and security entrepreneur from the Enugwu-Agidi community in Anambra State’s Njikoka Local Government Area.

He also holds a master’s degree in law and finance from the University of West London (England), as well as other distinctions in several fields.

The appointment of Vin Onyekwelu takes effect immediately as he joins the State Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign’s Media and Strategic Communication Directorate. He is expected to, among other things; educate the electorate, the public, and the media about our presidential candidate and the Atiku-Okowa campaign activities in Anambra State.

We are delighted to welcome Vincent Onyekwelu to the team and look forward to utilizing his depth of knowledge, experience, and expertise to ensure victory for our party’s presidential ticket.