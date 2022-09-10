Appointment of Wabara, ploy to distract – Ezenwankwo

Stakeholders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State have thrown their weight behind Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, insisting that the appointment of a former senate president, Adolphus Wabara as the party’s Chairman of Board Of Trustees is unacceptable to them.

They contended that the only way to settle the internal crisis in the PDP is for the current National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu to resign and be replaced with someone from the southern part of Nigeria. Rising from the meeting, they contended that the appointment of Wabara is a ploy to shift the attention of the party to the agreement reached through the party’s constitution that if the presidential candidate emerges from the north the post of the national chairman should go to the South.

Chairman Anambra Coalition for Justice in the PDP, Elder Mathias Ezenwankwo said in an interview that “this is gross injustice against the south by those, who claim to be leaders of our party and this is unacceptable to us in Anambra State. “After the conspiracy at the party’s primary election, where they denied us of the party’s presidential ticket, they still want to deny us of the post of the national chairman.

