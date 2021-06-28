News Top Stories

Appointments: Investigation confirms north more favoured

As the outcry over perceived skewed appointments by President Muhammadu Buhari in favour of the North against the South continues to reverberate across the country, investigation by New Telegraph shows that those alleging marginalization may not be far from the truth.

 

The study, which focused on appointment of key presidential aides, as well as heads of the security agencies, clearly showed that most members of Buhari’s kitchen cabinet hail from the North.

 

President Buhari had, last week, told critics, who accuse him of nepotism and lop-sidedness in appointments, as well as execution of projects, that all decisions about policies, projects, and appointments by his administration have been guided by equity and inclusiveness.

 

The President, who spoke through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in Abuja, at the maiden edition of the Progressives Youth Conference organised by the youth wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said that there is no part of the country that has not been impacted positively in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture, and economic support initiative based on peculiarities of the regions.

 

His words: “So far, all the policies, initiatives, projects, and even appointments by this administration have been guided by equity and inclusiveness.

 

There is actually no part of the country that has not been impacted positively in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture, and economic support initiative based on peculiarities of the regions. What an area lacks in one aspect is compensated for in another.”

 

While ethnic nationality groups such as pan Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere; apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) faulted Buhari’s claim, find  ings from New Telegraph investigation, showed for instance, that out of the first 30 major appointments the President made when he came to power in 2015, 23 went to the North, while the South got seven.

 

Most of the first term appointees returned when the President reconstituted his kitchen cabinet after his inauguration for a second term in office on May 29, 2019 and the North still topped the chart.

 

Besides key presidential aides, the study revealed that the President is more disposed to having individuals from his region as heads of the various security agencies.

