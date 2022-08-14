Appointments: Utomi can’t usurp power of National Chairman –LP

The Labour Party (LP) has said that the Prof. Pat Utomi led National Consultative Front (NFC) cannot make appointments on behalf of the party.

The LP, which was reacting to the purported appointment of Charles Odigbo as spokesman of LP, said the party did not make such appointment.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Comrade Oluwafemi Abayomi, in a statement, disclosed that Utomi, who is the leader of the NCF, an affiliate of the LP, “while in a zoom meeting, introduced Charles Odigbo as the Media Head of the ‘Big Tent’, an acronym for the NCF and no mention of LP was made on that platform.”

Abayomi added that all appointments by the LP were made through the office of the National Chairman and announcement made by the National Publicity Secretary under the directive of the National Chairman.

He cited Article 14, sub section 1(a) of the Labour Party’s Constitution, which states that “The National Chairman shall give leadership to the party and shall preside over all meetings of the National Executive Council and the National Working Committee of the Party,” to back his claim.

According to him, constitutional provision vested the power of all appointments and leadership only on the person and the office of the National Chairman.

“LP now uses this opportunity to sound a note of warning to any person or group of persons and all support groups that the LP is guided by the constitution in all its activities and as such, all members of the party and well as interested members of the Public presently in LP should from here on take serious caution that the function of the Nation Chairman as head of LP is not in question and all must obey the constitution of the Labour Party and be guided by the party directives,” Abayomi stated.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...