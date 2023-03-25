Appraising successes, failures of 9th Senate as Nigeria awaits new lawmakers

The current 9th National Assembly is expected to give way for the new one scheduled to be convoked by June by the new president as part of his constitutional responsibilities. CHUKWU DAVID, in this write-up, looks at the achievements and failures of the outgoing Senate, highlighting the areas where it made impressive impacts as well as where it failed to meet the aspirations of Nigerians. Excerpts:

The Ninth Senate was inaugurated on June 11, 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari, with a membership of 109 Senators, drawn from the 36 states of the Federation while there are three senators represent each of the states, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, has a senator representing it. Immediately after its inauguration, Senator Ahmad Lawan of the All Progreeives Congress (APC, Yobe North) emerged as the President while Ovie Omo- Agege also of the APC from Delta Central became elected as his Deputy. Hardly had the Senate been inaugurated than the apex legislative chamber hit the ground running by setting up an Ad-hoc Committee, to draft a legislative agenda for the Assembly. The committee was charged with the mandate of developing a comprehensive Legislative Agenda that aligns with its constitutional roles and was constituted on July 2, 2019, with a former Governor of Kebbi State and member representing Kebbi Central then on the platform of APC, Adamu Aliero as chairman. Legislative Agenda is a strategic framework that aims to strengthen internal operations and processes of the Senate in carrying out its constitutional duties of legislation, oversight and representation, within a period of four years, which is the lifespan of any given Assembly. The committee, after drafting the agenda, presented its report on the floor during the plenary session on Wednesday, 25th September, 2019. As to be expected, the report was thoroughly debat ed by the lawmakers who subsequently approved it as its operational manual. With that the document became the working module and guide for the lawmakers. The agenda contained elements of legislative reforms aimed at improving Senate’s performance and effective engagement with other arms of government, towards achieving robust legislative interventions, institutional reforms and national development. The highlights of the agenda as approved by the lawmakers include the following:

Institutional Needs Assessment

Like in any other institution, the Senate undertook its needs assessment project by reviewing its existing Standing Rules, 2015 as amended. The upper legislative chamber also under took reforms of other critical operational modules such as the Transparency and Accountability; Capacity Enhancement. The Senate amongst other things also carried out reforms in the process of Lawmaking; National and Sub-national Initiatives; Sectoral Reforms and Interventions; Economic Growth: Diversification; Revenue, Budget and Appropriations; Communication Strategies and Civic Engagement; Internal and External Relations; and Implementation: Monitoring and Evaluation; and Constitutional Amendments.

ACHIEVEMENTS

The three core functions of the Senate like other parliaments are legislation (lawmaking), representation and oversight. Although, in assessing the performance of any legislative Assembly, the mosdebatconsiderations used by analysts are legislation and oversight, representation is also very important. Accordingly, in looking at the achievements or failures of the 9th Senate, one has to focus on the quality and quantity of laws the it enacted in the last almost four years of its existence, the quality of oversight carried out by the lawmakers on the Ministries, Departments and other critical agencies with respect to the quality of representation to the people. There is no gainsaying the fact that the 9th Senate has made some notable achievements in these three critical areas of its core mandate. For instance, it has enacted many Acts, which have immediate and longterm impacts on all aspects of our national life, including the economy, security, and democratic institutions, if adequately implemented. As at today, the Red Chamber has passed numerous bills, which President Buhari signed into law. In all, it is estimated that over 80 of such bills were passed into law for the good governance of the country. Some of the laws that were passed that eventually enjoyed the assent of the president include, the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, Electoral Act 2022, Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022, Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020. Also, other impactful legislations enacted by the apex legislative Assembly are the Finance Act, 2020, Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020; Police Act, 2020; and the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract Act (Amendment) Act 2019, among others. The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in one of his recent public speeches, ascribed the numerous achievements recorded by the upper chamber in the area of lawmaking to the harmonious relationship between the National Assembly and the Executive arm of Government, saying that previous assemblies could not do much in this regard as a result of the constant frictions between the two arms. He said, “The impact of the enactment of these landmark legislations will continue to be felt for generations to come. Indeed, a clear benefit of harmonious Legislative-Executive relations is the successes recorded by the 9th Assembly in passing laws that have consistently failed to scale through since 1999.”

Return of Budget

cycle to January- December One other major achievement recorded by the 9th Senate, is the return of the national budget cycle to January to December, instead of the existing budgeting trend, where a new budget year could start from any time from March to June in a new fiscal year. It is on record that, shortly after his emergence in 2019 as the 14th President of the Senate and Chairman of the Ninth National Assembly, Ahmad Lawan promised to ensure the 2020 Appropriation Bill was passed and signed into law by the President before the end of that year. This was eventually achieved as promised. The impacts of early passage of appropriation bills on budgetary performance, good governance and the general economy have been articulated by economic experts. There is yet another innovation that has been entrenched in the country’s financial system by the Ninth Assembly. This has to do with the practice of approving the Finance Bill side by side the Appropriation Bill. The Finance Act provides the support base for an effective implementation of the Appropriation Act through some major reforms in fiscal policies of the government. For instance, the 2022 Finance Act, which was passed the same day shortly before the 2023 Appropriation Bill came into effect, which aimed at facilitating amendment to some fiscal laws as the Capital Gains Tax, Company Income Tax, Customs Excise Act, Federal Inland Revenue Service Act, Personnel Income Tax and Stamp Duty Act. The Ninth Assembly has made it a tradition to pass this piece of legislation alongside the Appropriation Bill and this is another legacy that the succeeding Assemblies must sustain. According to the President of the Senate, all these achievements were made possible by the effective and efficient collaboration between the National Assembly and the Executive arm of government.

Failures

One of the areas the Ninth Senate is considered to have failed, particularly in the estimation of the political class is in the area of the Electoral Act 2022, which inadvertently excluded statutory delegates from voting during primary elections of political parties. Section 84 (8) of the Electoral Bill initially passed by the National Assembly and forwarded to President Buhari for assent, only allowed elected delegates of a party to participate in the conventions, congresses and meetings but excluded party executives and elected political office holders. Those to be regarded as statutory delegates include: the President and Vice-President and the former office holders such as ex-Governors and their deputies, Senators, members of House of Representatives and of State assemblies. Others include former local government chairmen and their deputies, ward councillors and Chairman of the party in all the 774 local government areas of the country. This particular insertion by the Senate and indeed the National Assembly was later realised to be a great error and snare to those who were initially allegedly targeted to be punished by the lawmakers and others including themselves, as none of them voted in the 2022 party primaries. It was learnt that the legislators made that provision in their resolve to stop state governors from using their influence to hijack delegates from their respective states during party primaries to their advantage, and to the detriment of other political stakeholders, such as Parliamentarians at the National Assembly, who are always at logger-heads with the states chief executives. Realising their blunder, the Senate, quickly brought an amendment bill, and actually amended the controversial Section 84(8) of the Electoral Act, to allow statutory delegates to participate and vote in party conventions, congresses and meetings but President Buhari had been advised by other interested parties, and he declined assent.

Excessive government borrowing

The Ninth Senate is considered to have failed in the area of checkmating the President from excessive borrowing. It’s on record that the Senate approved all the loan requests forwarded to it by President Muhammdu Buhari, a development that has made the country to be heavily indebted. This is also, why many Nigerians came to a conclusion that the current Senate and indeed the National Assembly, is a rubber- stamp of the President. Although the President of the Senate has made frantic efforts to persuade Nigerians that the Assembly under his control was not a rubber stamp, it’s difficult to reverse that opinion, as it has come to stay.

Poor Oversight:

One critical function of the Parliament is to effectively monitor the activities of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government, to ensure that funds appropriated for capital projects are judiciously applied. In this regard, most systems analysts are of the view that the Senate has not done well. According to criticisms against the Upper Chamber, with respect to oversight of the MDAs, the lawmakers are not living up to their responsibilities, leading to the manifest massive corruption going on in those establishments, with attendant unsatisfactory handling of government projects or in most cases abandonment of government projects across the country.

